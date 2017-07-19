Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (19th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Road closed roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Street
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (New Street)
19 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
19 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility manhole repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Trafalgar Road
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Trafalgar Road)
19 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion (Light Traffic)
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (Light Traffic))
19 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion (HGV)
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (HGV))
19 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Overhead power line refurbishment works by Scottish and Southern Energy. Lights only in operation for a few minutes and manually controlled.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Newport Road cable works
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road cable works)
19 July — 19 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Scaffolding
Traffic Lights in conjunction with a Scaffolding on the Public Highway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: High Street,Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (High Street,Carisbrooke)
19 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh
Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Op 207. : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Trail Holes To Investigate Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavey Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 43-54 Trafalgar Rd Newport
Works description: Dig To Replave Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 330m West, Ml 220092 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 570m East Towards Carisbrooke, Ml 220093 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Out Side Sunningdale On Main Road
Works description: Godshill – 409102 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With High Street On Carisbrooke Road
Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88-91 St. James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Connections
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 198 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw Cw Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road
Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 25 And Opp 23 Melville St Ryde Iow Po33 2aw
Works description: Openreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Provide 2 X New Telegraph Poles. In Footway. Off Peak Working For 2 Days. No Parking Cones To Close Of Parking Area Of 1 Day Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : At The Fork In The Road (Ml 640293) : High Street-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hogan Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 Hogan Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

