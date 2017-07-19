Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Street

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (New Street)

19 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

19 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility manhole repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Trafalgar Road

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Trafalgar Road)

19 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion (Light Traffic)

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (Light Traffic))

19 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion (HGV)

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (HGV))

19 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Overhead power line refurbishment works by Scottish and Southern Energy. Lights only in operation for a few minutes and manually controlled.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Newport Road cable works

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road cable works)

19 July — 19 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Scaffolding

Traffic Lights in conjunction with a Scaffolding on the Public Highway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: High Street,Carisbrooke

Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (High Street,Carisbrooke)

19 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh

Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Op 207. : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Trail Holes To Investigate Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavey Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 43-54 Trafalgar Rd Newport

Works description: Dig To Replave Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 330m West, Ml 220092 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 570m East Towards Carisbrooke, Ml 220093 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Out Side Sunningdale On Main Road

Works description: Godshill – 409102 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With High Street On Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88-91 St. James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Connections

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 198 On High Street

Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw Cw Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road

Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 25 And Opp 23 Melville St Ryde Iow Po33 2aw

Works description: Openreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Provide 2 X New Telegraph Poles. In Footway. Off Peak Working For 2 Days. No Parking Cones To Close Of Parking Area Of 1 Day Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Yarmouth : At The Fork In The Road (Ml 640293) : High Street-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hogan Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 Hogan Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0