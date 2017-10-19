Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 October — 24 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp From No 61 To Approx 46m South East On Cowes Road

Works description: 420103 – Newport – Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Endfield Farm, Main Road, Ningwood, Newport

Works description: Locate Buried Fire Hydrant In Verge

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ramleh Cottage Morton Rd Brading Sandow

Works description: – Install Wash Out & Locate Cross Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

20 October — 24 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp Howgate Farm

Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside St Catherines House

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 75

Works description: Scaffold Application 20/10-26/10/17

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Caws Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

20 October — 24 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At The Junction With Eddington Road On Caws Avenue

Works description: Ryde – 27 -424984 – Overlay Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 25 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 97 Gunville Road

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Site Next To Upper Chine House, Luccombe Road, Shanklin,Iow.

Works description: Water Connections For New Houses

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 321m North East From The Junction Of Dodnor Lane On Monks Brook

Works description: Newport – 444403 – New Site Provision Lay Approx 1mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

20 October — 24 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 Moor View, Godshil,L Ventnor. Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install Water Service To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

William Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction With Upton Road To Outside 20 William Street On William Street

Works description: Ryde – 444414 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

