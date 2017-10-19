Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp From No 61 To Approx 46m South East On Cowes Road
Works description: 420103 – Newport – Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Endfield Farm, Main Road, Ningwood, Newport
Works description: Locate Buried Fire Hydrant In Verge
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ramleh Cottage Morton Rd Brading Sandow
Works description: – Install Wash Out & Locate Cross Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Howgate Farm
Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside St Catherines House
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 75
Works description: Scaffold Application 20/10-26/10/17
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Caws Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junction With Eddington Road On Caws Avenue
Works description: Ryde – 27 -424984 – Overlay Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 25 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 97 Gunville Road
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Site Next To Upper Chine House, Luccombe Road, Shanklin,Iow.
Works description: Water Connections For New Houses
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 321m North East From The Junction Of Dodnor Lane On Monks Brook
Works description: Newport – 444403 – New Site Provision Lay Approx 1mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 Moor View, Godshil,L Ventnor. Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install Water Service To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
William Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction With Upton Road To Outside 20 William Street On William Street
Works description: Ryde – 444414 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 19th October, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
