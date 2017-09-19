Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility cover replacement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mitchells Road
Location: at Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mitchells Road)
19 September — 21 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway
Works description: Sandown 379285 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Car Park The Heights And Beachfield Road On Broadway
Works description: Sandown 378974 – New Site Provision Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 17 On High Street
Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : At The Jnc With St Johns Wood Road : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2 Mitchells Rd Ryde
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 28 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite No 5
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : At The Traffic Lights – Jnc Of John Street And Queens Road : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway On Beachfield Road
Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chale : Opp Snowdrop Cottage : Chale Street-Chale – 19177
Works description: Replace Rattling Gulley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park The Heights, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway On Car Park The Heights
Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw/Verge.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 63 Halberry Lane Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside St Catherines House
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junc Of Cambridge Road To Opp 11 On Albany Road
Works description: Cowes – 434443 – Provision Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Adjacent 135 To Adjacent 136
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Pier St, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Royal Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Royal Cl Shanklin Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Leak On Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Vincents Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sungarth St. Vincents Rd, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 37
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 6:45am
By Sally Perry
