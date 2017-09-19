Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility cover replacement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mitchells Road

Location: at Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mitchells Road)

19 September — 21 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway

Works description: Sandown 379285 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Car Park The Heights And Beachfield Road On Broadway

Works description: Sandown 378974 – New Site Provision Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 17 On High Street

Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : At The Jnc With St Johns Wood Road : St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 2 Mitchells Rd Ryde

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 28 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite No 5

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : At The Traffic Lights – Jnc Of John Street And Queens Road : John Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road

Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway On Beachfield Road

Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Chale : Opp Snowdrop Cottage : Chale Street-Chale – 19177

Works description: Replace Rattling Gulley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park The Heights, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway On Car Park The Heights

Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw/Verge.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 63 Halberry Lane Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 27 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside St Catherines House

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junc Of Cambridge Road To Opp 11 On Albany Road

Works description: Cowes – 434443 – Provision Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Adjacent 135 To Adjacent 136

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Pier St, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Royal Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Royal Cl Shanklin Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Leak On Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Vincents Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sungarth St. Vincents Rd, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 37

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0