Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st December 2017

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
01 December — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.2 TO OUTSIDE BARNFIELD FARM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 December — 03 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : ML410045 : Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Snagging – Aj and Paco of 1 x 3 BT covers SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between Albany road and Worsley road. : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: pothile repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the bend o/s Chiddles Farm complex : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330376 – Between Thornton Cross and Entrance of Harcourt Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330378 : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330377 – From Harcout Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rowridge Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Starting at the farm end and working towards the main road : Rowridge Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 21 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 79 (Island Photo Centre).
Works description: SCAFFOLD – SPR Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 90m SE from Wyvems on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457643- Planned Maintenance- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S MANDERLEY TO O/S WILBERCOTE
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
02 December — 02 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S CAVALLET TO O.S THE ELMS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Preston Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S LITTLE LYNTON TO O/S PEBBLES
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
03 December — 03 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE St MICHAEL TO OUTSIDE HERONSHAW
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 December — 03 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Adjacent to Entrance to Waitrose, in CASTLE STREET IN FOOTWAY ONLY
Works description: Connection to Cadent Gas main to provide new gas supply to new housing development, approx dimensions: 1m x 1m footway, 5m x 0.5m footway. Depth 0.8m – Vehicle will be parked onsite.
Responsibility for works: FULCRUM PIPELINES LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
01 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 dolcroft road
Works description: SKIP – Westridge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os YHA
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, WEST TO OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ROYAL CRESCENT (ML 430201): J/O
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE CAR PARK (ML 440300) : O/S NO 17 NRT SIGN
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 1st December, 2017 6:43am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fQR
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
