Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st December 2017

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

01 December — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.2 TO OUTSIDE BARNFIELD FARM

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

02 December — 03 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : ML410045 : Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Snagging – Aj and Paco of 1 x 3 BT covers SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between Albany road and Worsley road. : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: pothile repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the bend o/s Chiddles Farm complex : Kern Lane-Newchurch

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330376 – Between Thornton Cross and Entrance of Harcourt Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330378 : Puckpool Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330377 – From Harcout Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rowridge Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Starting at the farm end and working towards the main road : Rowridge Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 21 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 79 (Island Photo Centre).

Works description: SCAFFOLD – SPR Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 90m SE from Wyvems on CALBOURNE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457643- Planned Maintenance- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF

Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

03 December — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S MANDERLEY TO O/S WILBERCOTE

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

02 December — 02 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S CAVALLET TO O.S THE ELMS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Preston Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

03 December — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S LITTLE LYNTON TO O/S PEBBLES

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

03 December — 03 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE St MICHAEL TO OUTSIDE HERONSHAW

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 December — 03 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Adjacent to Entrance to Waitrose, in CASTLE STREET IN FOOTWAY ONLY

Works description: Connection to Cadent Gas main to provide new gas supply to new housing development, approx dimensions: 1m x 1m footway, 5m x 0.5m footway. Depth 0.8m – Vehicle will be parked onsite.

Responsibility for works: FULCRUM PIPELINES LIMITED

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

01 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23 dolcroft road

Works description: SKIP – Westridge

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

01 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os YHA

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, WEST TO OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ROYAL CRESCENT (ML 430201): J/O

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 December — 05 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE CAR PARK (ML 440300) : O/S NO 17 NRT SIGN

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start