Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st December 2017

If you're out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (1st December) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
01 December — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.2 TO OUTSIDE BARNFIELD FARM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
02 December — 03 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : ML410045 : Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Snagging – Aj and Paco of 1 x 3 BT covers SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between Albany road and Worsley road. : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: pothile repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the bend o/s Chiddles Farm complex : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330376 – Between Thornton Cross and Entrance of Harcourt Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330378 : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : ML330377 – From Harcout Sands : Puckpool Hill-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rowridge Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Starting at the farm end and working towards the main road : Rowridge Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 12Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 21 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 79 (Island Photo Centre).
Works description: SCAFFOLD – SPR Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 90m SE from Wyvems on CALBOURNE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457643- Planned Maintenance- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF FAIRFIELD WAY & THE AVENUE, PO39 0EF
Works description: FRESHWATER – 443997 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in CWAY, FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S MANDERLEY TO O/S WILBERCOTE
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
02 December — 02 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S CAVALLET TO O.S THE ELMS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start

Preston Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 December — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S LITTLE LYNTON TO O/S PEBBLES
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
03 December — 03 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE St MICHAEL TO OUTSIDE HERONSHAW
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 December — 03 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Adjacent to Entrance to Waitrose, in CASTLE STREET IN FOOTWAY ONLY
Works description: Connection to Cadent Gas main to provide new gas supply to new housing development, approx dimensions: 1m x 1m footway, 5m x 0.5m footway. Depth 0.8m – Vehicle will be parked onsite.
Responsibility for works: FULCRUM PIPELINES LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcroft Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
01 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 dolcroft road
Works description: SKIP – Westridge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
01 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os YHA
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, WEST TO OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ROYAL CRESCENT (ML 430201): J/O
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 December — 05 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE CAR PARK (ML 440300) : O/S NO 17 NRT SIGN
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Friday, 1st December, 2017

