Failed ferry company owners appeal for £3m emergency funding for budget airline

The Isle of Wight couple behind the failed Scoot ferry service, Zoe Ombler and Nick Davis, are appealing for a £3m investment to save their budget airline company.

The couple are seeking a total of £3m, with £1m investment needed by today (Friday), before they’ve even provided any flights to their customers.

The last minute appeal has arisen after the key financial backer walked away. The ‘community ownership investments’ they are seeking do not provide a stake in the company, said Powdair earlier this week. Adding that if the company goes under in the next five years, investors would not see their money returned.

More than 5,000 people have booked flights with Powdair – the company said it would provide full refunds if it does not succeed in getting off the runway.

Similarities with Scoot Ferries?

The fall of Scoot Ferries resulted in 32 redundancies just before Christmas 2015, with a debt of nearly £250,000.

Emily Pearce from the County Press asked Zoe Ombler this week about the similarities with the failure of Scoot Ferries and Powdair.

Zoe told the County Press,

“I fail to see what on earth the failure of Scoot Ferries has to do with Powdair. I am head of commerical for an airline entirely unconnected with the IW and this is not even vaguely similar to what happened with Scoot.”

She went on to say,

“The idea that we go around doing this sort of thing as a habit – it’s not true.”

Unexpected and potentially disastrous setback

Sean Pettit, our Chief Financial Officer: