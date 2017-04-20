Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Albion Road
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albion Road)
21 April — 05 May
Suspension of one-way
Name: Albion Road
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albion Road)
21 April — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Suspension of one-way
Name: Blackgang Road
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Blackgang Road)
21 April — 02 June
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (High Street)
21 April — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lane End Road
Location: at C27 Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Lane End Road)
21 April — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Locks Green Road,Porchfield
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road,Porchfield)
21 April — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: Locks Green Road,Porchfield
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road,Porchfield)
21 April — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Southdown
Location: at Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight (Southdown)
21 April — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 April — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Town Lane
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)
21 April — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 April — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Staplers Road
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)
21 April — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 April — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Adgestone Road
Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Upper Adgestone Road)
21 April — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 April — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Side To 103 To Side Of 101 High Street On Albion Road
Works description: Sandown – 370155 – Other – X017 X11 – Duct-F/W 1 Way, X033 X3 – Duct-C/W 1 Way, X54s X1 – Core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : Between Seaclose And The Stable. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: X 50 Shallow Delaminated Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Aldi,Newport Road,Cowes,Iow
Works description: – Remedial Reinstetement And Locate & Repair Leak On 450mm Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Southdown, Chale, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Chale : Jnc Of Southdown Road And Pyle Shute. : Southdown-Chale
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : O/S Butterfly World : Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole And Cats Eye Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Town Lane, Newtown, From Taylor’S Copse To 50 Metres North West Heading Towards ‘Harts Farm’ : Town Lane-C
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : At Public Bridalway B41 Which Is By The Butterfly Trail : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside To Opp 219 Arctic Road On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes – 387376 – Other – Please Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54(3 In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Cornerways
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : Opposite New Holmwood Hotel (Ml 130118) : Adj Column 21
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Parade Path, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : Opposite Harbour House (Ml 140314) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, 231m Ml 440418 : Pursley Close-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 20th April, 2017 6:50am
By Sally Perry
