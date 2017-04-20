Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Albion Road

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albion Road)

21 April — 05 May

Suspension of one-way

Name: Albion Road

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Albion Road)

21 April — 05 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Suspension of one-way

Name: Blackgang Road

Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Blackgang Road)

21 April — 02 June

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (High Street)

21 April — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lane End Road

Location: at C27 Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Lane End Road)

21 April — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Locks Green Road,Porchfield

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road,Porchfield)

21 April — 25 April

Diversion route

Name: Locks Green Road,Porchfield

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road,Porchfield)

21 April — 25 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Southdown

Location: at Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight (Southdown)

21 April — 25 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 April — 25 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Town Lane

Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)

21 April — 25 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 April — 25 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Staplers Road

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Staplers Road)

21 April — 25 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C55 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 April — 25 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upper Adgestone Road

Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Upper Adgestone Road)

21 April — 25 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 April — 25 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Side To 103 To Side Of 101 High Street On Albion Road

Works description: Sandown – 370155 – Other – X017 X11 – Duct-F/W 1 Way, X033 X3 – Duct-C/W 1 Way, X54s X1 – Core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield : Between Seaclose And The Stable. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: X 50 Shallow Delaminated Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 28 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Aldi,Newport Road,Cowes,Iow

Works description: – Remedial Reinstetement And Locate & Repair Leak On 450mm Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Southdown, Chale, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Chale : Jnc Of Southdown Road And Pyle Shute. : Southdown-Chale

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : O/S Butterfly World : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole And Cats Eye Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Town Lane, Newtown, From Taylor’S Copse To 50 Metres North West Heading Towards ‘Harts Farm’ : Town Lane-C

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : At Public Bridalway B41 Which Is By The Butterfly Trail : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside To Opp 219 Arctic Road On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes – 387376 – Other – Please Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54(3 In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Cornerways

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : Opposite New Holmwood Hotel (Ml 130118) : Adj Column 21

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parade Path, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : Opposite Harbour House (Ml 140314) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, 231m Ml 440418 : Pursley Close-Lake

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0