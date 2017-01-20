Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Geotechnical improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Westhill Lane
Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)
20 January — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Geotechnical Scheme Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 16 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Trouville Hotel
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 78
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Opp Electricity Sub Station On Military Road
Works description: Brighstone – 362714 – Overlay Lay Approx 20m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67 Pelham Road
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
