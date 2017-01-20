Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Geotechnical Scheme Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Trouville Hotel

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 78

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Opp Electricity Sub Station On Military Road

Works description: Brighstone – 362714 – Overlay Lay Approx 20m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67 Pelham Road

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0