Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Summers Lane

Location: at Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight (Summers Lane)

21 July — 25 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 July — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carraigeway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Nelson Road

Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Nelson Road)

21 July — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

21 July — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

21 July — 01 September

Suspension of one-way

Name: Melbourne Street

Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Melbourne Street)

21 July — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Various Streets,Isle of Wight

Location: at B3323 Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Isle of Wight)

21 July — 01 September

Road closure

Name: Various Streets,Isle of Wight

Location: at B3323 Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Isle of Wight)

21 July — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Godshill Road

Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Godshill Road)

21 July — 25 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 July — 25 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pump Lane

Location: at Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pump Lane)

21 July — 25 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 July — 25 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes

Location: at Plessey Path, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes)

21 July — 24 July

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes

Location: at Plessey Path, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes)

21 July — 24 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 25 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : Godshill Road, Whitwell. Approx 100m Before Sunset Ridge On The Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/Way. : Godshil

Works description: Ironworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 25 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Pump Lane, Calbourne Between Properties Called Westview And Wintery Ridge. : Pump Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Out Side Sunningdale On Main Road

Works description: Godshill – 409102 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88-91 St. James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Connections

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 21 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Park Road, Jct With Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight. Po31 8er.

Works description: Access To Underground Structure To Install A Cable. Works Are Part Of A Plant Diversionary Project And Are Non Excavation.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 25 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Halberry Lane (Ml 210050) : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road

Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 72 Arctic Road Cowes Iow Po31 7pf

Works description: Safe Provision Of New Telegraph Pole And Associated Overhead Cable For New Customer Connections.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 25 And Opp 23 Melville St Ryde Iow Po33 2aw

Works description: Openreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Provide 2 X New Telegraph Poles. In Footway. Off Peak Working For 2 Days. No Parking Cones To Close Of Parking Area Of 1 Day Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Winchester Cottages, Nettlestone Hill

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp. Well Ridge,Main Road

Works description: Calbourne – 402040 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 25 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With The High Street, Right Hand Side (Ml 420163) : Regent Street-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 1

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start