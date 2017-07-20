Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Summers Lane
Location: at Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight (Summers Lane)
21 July — 25 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hurst Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 July — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carraigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Nelson Road
Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Nelson Road)
21 July — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
21 July — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
21 July — 01 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Melbourne Street
Location: at Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Melbourne Street)
21 July — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Various Streets,Isle of Wight
Location: at B3323 Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Isle of Wight)
21 July — 01 September
Road closure
Name: Various Streets,Isle of Wight
Location: at B3323 Shorwell Shute, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Isle of Wight)
21 July — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Godshill Road
Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Godshill Road)
21 July — 25 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 July — 25 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pump Lane
Location: at Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pump Lane)
21 July — 25 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 July — 25 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes
Location: at Plessey Path, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes)
21 July — 24 July
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes
Location: at Plessey Path, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS10,Northwood,Cowes)
21 July — 24 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 25 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : Godshill Road, Whitwell. Approx 100m Before Sunset Ridge On The Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/Way. : Godshil
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 25 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Pump Lane, Calbourne Between Properties Called Westview And Wintery Ridge. : Pump Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Out Side Sunningdale On Main Road
Works description: Godshill – 409102 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88-91 St. James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install New Water Connections
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 21 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Park Road, Jct With Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight. Po31 8er.
Works description: Access To Underground Structure To Install A Cable. Works Are Part Of A Plant Diversionary Project And Are Non Excavation.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 25 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Halberry Lane (Ml 210050) : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road
Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 72 Arctic Road Cowes Iow Po31 7pf
Works description: Safe Provision Of New Telegraph Pole And Associated Overhead Cable For New Customer Connections.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 25 And Opp 23 Melville St Ryde Iow Po33 2aw
Works description: Openreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Provide 2 X New Telegraph Poles. In Footway. Off Peak Working For 2 Days. No Parking Cones To Close Of Parking Area Of 1 Day Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Winchester Cottages, Nettlestone Hill
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp. Well Ridge,Main Road
Works description: Calbourne – 402040 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 25 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With The High Street, Right Hand Side (Ml 420163) : Regent Street-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 1
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 20th July, 2017 7:50am
By Sally Perry
