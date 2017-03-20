Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)

21 March — 23 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 March — 23 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Removal of damaged and unsafe wall and re-build new. Lights provided by HSS

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Ocean View Road

Location: at B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ocean View Road)

20 March — 03 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : O/S The O2 Phone Shop – Centre Of C/Way : High Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 117 High Street, Wootton

Works description: Excavate To Repair Sewer In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 31 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Red Road (Ml 310007) : O/S Shops Pelican

Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Woo13) Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 24 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill : Whole Length Of Lessland Lane : Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: Prep Works To Accesses And Driveways Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Bus Stop : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: 2 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard : From Gurnard Marsh South Towards Rew Street Dairy, Mls 130065, 130067, 130068 : Rew Street-Gurnard

Works description: Prep Works Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 26 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Factory Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 383436 – Other – Install Approx 7m To Link Cab

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 31 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Niton : Wall Either Side Of The Stream, Where The Road Name Changes To Rectory Road. Whitwell To Niton Road : Chatfiel

Works description: Rebuild Parapet Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Anti Skid Before The Gunville Road Traffic Lights : Forest Ro

Works description: Delamination Of The Nearside Tyreline Surface

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 26 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Superdrug

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 28 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 65

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 26 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 50.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp White Rails To The Entrance Of The Nursing Home Staplers Road Newport Po33 4rw

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For A New Customer Connection.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp Benham To Opp White Rails Whiterails Road Newport Po33 4rh

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For A New Customer Connection.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With Headon Rise On Alum Bay New Road,Totland,Isle Of Wight

Works description: Freshwater – 377548 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Chale : Opposite Oxford Dairy, Enquiry Number 16085348 : Chale Street-Chale

Works description: Repair And Reseal Gully Chale

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7

Works description: Installation Of Approx 80m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drillin

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Colwell Lane To Junction With The Avenue, 230m, Ml 620002: Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 51

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – Rf01-1002133

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 41 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Exchange Online Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: R/O Dorset Hotel 31dover Street

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9 – 11

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Walk, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Queens Walk , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Replace 50m Of 3″ Cast Iron Water Main With A 90mm Hppe Main,Test & Commission,Transfer Six Services Onto The New Main.This Work Is Required Because On Water Quality Issues.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 26 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 07 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Layby Opp 49 Sherbourne Avenue

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

20 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: R/O 27 On Victoria Avenue

Works description: Shanklin – 374663 – Other – This Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional Duct D54 1m Of 3 Way In Verge/Fw From Jrc14 To Pcp Shell For Reshell Job.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start