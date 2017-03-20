Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th March 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (20th March 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Roadworks - Red light sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)
21 March — 23 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 March — 23 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Removal of damaged and unsafe wall and re-build new. Lights provided by HSS
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Ocean View Road
Location: at B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ocean View Road)
20 March — 03 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : O/S The O2 Phone Shop – Centre Of C/Way : High Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 117 High Street, Wootton
Works description: Excavate To Repair Sewer In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 31 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Red Road (Ml 310007) : O/S Shops Pelican
Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Woo13) Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 24 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill : Whole Length Of Lessland Lane : Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Prep Works To Accesses And Driveways Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Bus Stop : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: 2 X P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard : From Gurnard Marsh South Towards Rew Street Dairy, Mls 130065, 130067, 130068 : Rew Street-Gurnard
Works description: Prep Works Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 26 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Factory Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 383436 – Other – Install Approx 7m To Link Cab
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 31 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Niton : Wall Either Side Of The Stream, Where The Road Name Changes To Rectory Road. Whitwell To Niton Road : Chatfiel
Works description: Rebuild Parapet Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Anti Skid Before The Gunville Road Traffic Lights : Forest Ro
Works description: Delamination Of The Nearside Tyreline Surface
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 26 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Superdrug
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 28 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 65
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 26 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 50.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp White Rails To The Entrance Of The Nursing Home Staplers Road Newport Po33 4rw
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For A New Customer Connection.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Benham To Opp White Rails Whiterails Road Newport Po33 4rh
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For A New Customer Connection.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With Headon Rise On Alum Bay New Road,Totland,Isle Of Wight
Works description: Freshwater – 377548 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Chale : Opposite Oxford Dairy, Enquiry Number 16085348 : Chale Street-Chale
Works description: Repair And Reseal Gully Chale
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7
Works description: Installation Of Approx 80m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drillin
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 30 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Colwell Lane To Junction With The Avenue, 230m, Ml 620002: Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 51
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – Rf01-1002133
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 41 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Exchange Online Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: R/O Dorset Hotel 31dover Street
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
21 March — 30 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9 – 11
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Walk, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Queens Walk , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Replace 50m Of 3″ Cast Iron Water Main With A 90mm Hppe Main,Test & Commission,Transfer Six Services Onto The New Main.This Work Is Required Because On Water Quality Issues.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 26 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Layby Opp 49 Sherbourne Avenue
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
20 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: R/O 27 On Victoria Avenue
Works description: Shanklin – 374663 – Other – This Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional Duct D54 1m Of 3 Way In Verge/Fw From Jrc14 To Pcp Shell For Reshell Job.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Monday, 20th March, 2017 6:44am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f7f

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*