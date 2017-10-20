Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp From No 61 To Approx 46m South East On Cowes Road
Works description: 420103 – Newport – Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Howgate Farm
Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 75
Works description: Scaffold Application 20/10-26/10/17
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Caws Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junction With Eddington Road On Caws Avenue
Works description: Ryde – 27 -424984 – Overlay � Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
20 October — 24 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 Moor View, Godshil,L Ventnor. Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Install Water Service To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 20th October, 2017 8:13am
By Sally Perry
