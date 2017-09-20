Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (20th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility cover replacement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Culver Parade
Location: at B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Culver Parade)
21 September — 25 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 September — 25 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway
Works description: Sandown 379285 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Car Park The Heights And Beachfield Road On Broadway
Works description: Sandown 378974 – New Site Provision � Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 167/169 Calisbrooke Rd, Carisbrooke Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m. Provision Ref Bcs375,
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
21 September — 25 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Jct Of Crencent Road On Jct Culver Parade Sandown
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway On Beachfield Road
Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chale : Opp Snowdrop Cottage : Chale Street-Chale – 19177
Works description: Replace Rattling Gulley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park The Heights, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway On Car Park The Heights
Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw/Verge.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 63 Halberry Lane Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junc Of Cambridge Road To Opp 11 On Albany Road
Works description: Cowes – 434443 – Provision Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight
21 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ivy Cottage Main Rd Newbridge Yarmouth
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
21 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Brook Furlong Bembridge Po35 5qr
Works description: Bembridge 436220 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On F&C In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Adjacent 135 To Adjacent 136
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ‘Little Bramley’ Rope Walk, Seaview
Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Royal Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Royal Cl Shanklin Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Leak On Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
21 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 25 On Station Avenue
Works description: Sandown 436565 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On F&C In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 37
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

