Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility cover replacement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Culver Parade

Location: at B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Culver Parade)

21 September — 25 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 September — 25 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway

Works description: Sandown 379285 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Car Park The Heights And Beachfield Road On Broadway

Works description: Sandown 378974 – New Site Provision � Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 22 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 167/169 Calisbrooke Rd, Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m. Provision Ref Bcs375,

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Jct Of Crencent Road On Jct Culver Parade Sandown

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway On Beachfield Road

Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Chale : Opp Snowdrop Cottage : Chale Street-Chale – 19177

Works description: Replace Rattling Gulley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park The Heights, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway On Car Park The Heights

Works description: Sandown 378974 – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing Duct In Cw/Verge.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 63 Halberry Lane Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junc Of Cambridge Road To Opp 11 On Albany Road

Works description: Cowes – 434443 – Provision Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ivy Cottage Main Rd Newbridge Yarmouth

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Brook Furlong Bembridge Po35 5qr

Works description: Bembridge 436220 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On F&C In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Adjacent 135 To Adjacent 136

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rope Walk, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ‘Little Bramley’ Rope Walk, Seaview

Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Royal Close, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Royal Cl Shanklin Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Leak On Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 25 On Station Avenue

Works description: Sandown 436565 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On F&C In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 37

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0