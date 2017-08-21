Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Rowlands Lane

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)

21 August — 08 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cross Lane

Location: at Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cross Lane)

21 August — 31 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 31 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is for strengthening works to Clamerkin Bridge. Access will be provided across the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Locks Green Road

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)

21 August — 29 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Interim to perm reinstatement & remove old pressure reducing valve.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Atherfield Road

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)

21 August — 23 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 23 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Court Road

Location: at Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Court Road)

21 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing including gripfibre treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: The Mall

Location: at C18 The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight (The Mall)

21 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C18 The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newcomen Road

Location: at Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle of Wight (Newcomen Road)

21 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Quay Lane

Location: at Quay Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (Quay Lane)

22 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ventnor Road

Location: at C21 Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Road)

21 August — 08 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carraigeway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Seven Sisters Road

Location: at C44 Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Seven Sisters Road)

21 August — 23 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C44 Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 23 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Godshill Road

Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Godshill Road)

21 August — 23 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 August — 23 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield)

21 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield)

21 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Corf Road, Porchfield

Location: at C02 Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Corf Road, Porchfield)

21 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Corf Road, Porchfield

Location: at C02 Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Corf Road, Porchfield)

21 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 22 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rowborough Lane From Cricket Ground To Haven View Farm Brading Po36 0ay

Works description: Safe Provision Of 3 New Telegraph Poles And Associated Overhead Cable For New Customer Connections.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Home Farm,Atherfield Road, Atherfield,Iow.

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement & Remove Old Pressure Reducing Valve.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 83 Carisbrooke Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Repair Leak On Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 30 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os St Thomas Of Canterbury School

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Court Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland : From Junction With Clayton Road 271m South Ml 640355 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Court Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland : From Junction With Middleton/Summers Lane 250m North, Ml 640354 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Staplers Road To Victoria Road, 260m North Ml 240612 : Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : Approx 150m Past Crumbley Cottage No The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way, Whitwell Road, Godshill : Godshi

Works description: Ironworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Harvey Road To Fairlee Road 270m Ml 240218 : Halberry Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Victoria Road To Harvey Road 210m, Ml 240217 : Halberry Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield : : Clamerkin—C2 Clamerkin, Locks Green Road, Porchfield

Works description: Structure Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Lake Hill, 153m, Ml 440415 : Newcomen Road-Lake

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Quay Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: From 550m East Of High Street A Further 180m East Ml 340313): Quay Lane-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Point Just North Of Rowlands Farm Cottages, 560m North, Ml 340353 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From A Point South Of Bridge Farm, 400m South, Ml 340352 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From A Point Just North Of Rowlands Farm Cottages, 450m South, Ml 340354 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : O/S Hillside Cottage : Seven Sisters Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : On The Crest Of The Shute Opposite The Gradient Warning Sign Just Past The Footpath : St Lawrence Shute-Whi

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

The Mall, Brading, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Bullys Hill 260m North, Ml 340142 : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : From St Lawrence Shute 600m West, Ml 530134 : Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : From A Point 600m West Of St Lawrence Shute 520m West, Ml 530135 : Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 25 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Watergate Road, Whitepit Lane End Op 2 : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Drainage Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : From St Lawrence Shute 451m East, Ml 530133 : Whitwell Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : From A Point 451m East Of St Lawrence Shute, 390m East, Ml 530132 : Whitwell Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 23 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 04 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 38 St Thomas Street Ryde

Works description: Lights Required To Use The C/W & F/W As Work Space To Undertake Some Works On The Private Driveway Of 38.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just East Of The Junction Of Brookfield Gardens (Ml 310019) : Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 342629) : Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction To The Pier (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 27 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Amery House, 4-6 Terminus Road, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 330074) : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Wootton : Outside The Ferry Terminal Car Park (Ml 340101) : Fishbourne Lane-Wootton

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 Trafalgar Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Ducie Avenue (Ml 330124) : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Daish Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Dodnor Lane (Ml 240175) : Daish Way-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Monks Brook (Ml 240363) : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fellows Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 83, Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Change Prv & Meter Located In Fellows Road In Footway

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340240) : High Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 52 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Nelsons Quay , St. Helens, Iow.

Works description: – Change 50mm Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Daish Way (Ml 240173) : Manners View-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With High Street (Ml 240167) : Mill Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Collingwood Road On Nelson Road

Works description: Newport – 26 – 380876 – 382270 – Other – This Job Is Toenlarge A Jrf4 To A Jrf6. Enlarge Ajrf4 To A Jrf10 And Lay Approx 10 Metres 3 Wayduct D54 Between Them Across Nelson Road. Builda Ccc7/7 And Lay Approx 3 Metres 7 Way Duct D54 Tonew Jrf10 In Preparation For Deload Reload

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 27 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wyndham House, 10 Nelson Street Ryde

Works description: Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 61-63

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 340597) : Riboleau Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite Newport Parish Centre (Ml 230133) : Town Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 York St, Cowes

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start