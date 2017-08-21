Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rowlands Lane
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)
21 August — 08 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cross Lane
Location: at Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cross Lane)
21 August — 31 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is for strengthening works to Clamerkin Bridge. Access will be provided across the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Locks Green Road
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)
21 August — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Interim to perm reinstatement & remove old pressure reducing valve.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Atherfield Road
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)
21 August — 23 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 23 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Court Road
Location: at Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Court Road)
21 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing including gripfibre treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: The Mall
Location: at C18 The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight (The Mall)
21 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C18 The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newcomen Road
Location: at Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle of Wight (Newcomen Road)
21 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Quay Lane
Location: at Quay Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (Quay Lane)
22 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ventnor Road
Location: at C21 Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Road)
21 August — 08 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C21 Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carraigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Seven Sisters Road
Location: at C44 Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Seven Sisters Road)
21 August — 23 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C44 Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 23 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Godshill Road
Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Godshill Road)
21 August — 23 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C21 Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
21 August — 23 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield)
21 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Whiteoak Lane,Porchfield)
21 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Corf Road, Porchfield
Location: at C02 Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Corf Road, Porchfield)
21 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Corf Road, Porchfield
Location: at C02 Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Corf Road, Porchfield)
21 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rowborough Lane From Cricket Ground To Haven View Farm Brading Po36 0ay
Works description: Safe Provision Of 3 New Telegraph Poles And Associated Overhead Cable For New Customer Connections.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Home Farm,Atherfield Road, Atherfield,Iow.
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement & Remove Old Pressure Reducing Valve.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 83 Carisbrooke Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Repair Leak On Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 30 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os St Thomas Of Canterbury School
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Court Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : From Junction With Clayton Road 271m South Ml 640355 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Court Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : From Junction With Middleton/Summers Lane 250m North, Ml 640354 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Staplers Road To Victoria Road, 260m North Ml 240612 : Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : Approx 150m Past Crumbley Cottage No The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way, Whitwell Road, Godshill : Godshi
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Harvey Road To Fairlee Road 270m Ml 240218 : Halberry Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Victoria Road To Harvey Road 210m, Ml 240217 : Halberry Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : : Clamerkin—C2 Clamerkin, Locks Green Road, Porchfield
Works description: Structure Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Lake Hill, 153m, Ml 440415 : Newcomen Road-Lake
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Quay Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: From 550m East Of High Street A Further 180m East Ml 340313): Quay Lane-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Point Just North Of Rowlands Farm Cottages, 560m North, Ml 340353 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From A Point South Of Bridge Farm, 400m South, Ml 340352 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From A Point Just North Of Rowlands Farm Cottages, 450m South, Ml 340354 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : O/S Hillside Cottage : Seven Sisters Road-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Lawrence Shute, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : On The Crest Of The Shute Opposite The Gradient Warning Sign Just Past The Footpath : St Lawrence Shute-Whi
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
The Mall, Brading, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Bullys Hill 260m North, Ml 340142 : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : From St Lawrence Shute 600m West, Ml 530134 : Ventnor Road-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : From A Point 600m West Of St Lawrence Shute 520m West, Ml 530135 : Ventnor Road-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Watergate Road, Whitepit Lane End Op 2 : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : From St Lawrence Shute 451m East, Ml 530133 : Whitwell Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : From A Point 451m East Of St Lawrence Shute, 390m East, Ml 530132 : Whitwell Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme, Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 23 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 04 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 38 St Thomas Street Ryde
Works description: Lights Required To Use The C/W & F/W As Work Space To Undertake Some Works On The Private Driveway Of 38.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just East Of The Junction Of Brookfield Gardens (Ml 310019) : Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 342629) : Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction To The Pier (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 27 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Amery House, 4-6 Terminus Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 330074) : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Wootton : Outside The Ferry Terminal Car Park (Ml 340101) : Fishbourne Lane-Wootton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 Trafalgar Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Ducie Avenue (Ml 330124) : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Daish Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Dodnor Lane (Ml 240175) : Daish Way-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Monks Brook (Ml 240363) : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fellows Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 83, Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Change Prv & Meter Located In Fellows Road In Footway
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340240) : High Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 52 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Nelsons Quay , St. Helens, Iow.
Works description: – Change 50mm Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Daish Way (Ml 240173) : Manners View-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With High Street (Ml 240167) : Mill Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Collingwood Road On Nelson Road
Works description: Newport – 26 – 380876 – 382270 – Other – This Job Is Toenlarge A Jrf4 To A Jrf6. Enlarge Ajrf4 To A Jrf10 And Lay Approx 10 Metres 3 Wayduct D54 Between Them Across Nelson Road. Builda Ccc7/7 And Lay Approx 3 Metres 7 Way Duct D54 Tonew Jrf10 In Preparation For Deload Reload
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 27 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wyndham House, 10 Nelson Street Ryde
Works description: Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 61-63
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riboleau Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 340597) : Riboleau Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite Newport Parish Centre (Ml 230133) : Town Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 York St, Cowes
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 21st August, 2017 6:54am
By Sally Perry
