Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Opposite 353 and 355 on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB01

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : ML310011 – East bound carriageway : Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Creation of bollard traffic Island in hatched area for Wightlinks VMS board WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017897

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 21 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 6 TO 18 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTON BRIDGE IOW PO33 4 NT

Works description: Safety for Engineer to work on Overhead structure using 2 way lights off peak only 0930-1530

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CB1W00000SDCGD471PG

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : S/b c/w o/s 25 : St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017789

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 26 and the Ford towards clatterford road : Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017839

Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : Approx 60m Clarris Thorne, Gotton lane Chale : Gotten Lane-Chale

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017836

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Southern side of c/w : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017841

Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Western side of the c/w. : Standen Avenue-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017837

A3020 Whiteley Bank, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

21 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WHITELEY BANK JUNCTION WITH APSE MANOR ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7PW

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0021FEBSD7RVW41

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Leeson road Ventnor. Approx 100m past no 3 on the shanklin bound side of the c/way. : Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: tree works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017786

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APSE HEATH : Iron bollard at the cross roads in front of the phone box on the A3056 has been demolished : Newport Roa

Works description: street furniture repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017791

Adelaide Court Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML340652 – o/s Ryde social club : Adelaide Court Road-Ryde

Works description: 1 manhole repair RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017853

B3330,A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : ML320092 : Appley Road-Ryde

Works description: CIP Prep works – kerbing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017728

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017898

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU04

Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : From the traffic lights to o/s the school entrance : Church Road-Wootton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017787

Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Whole lenght of ML : Egerton Road-Bembridge

Works description: repair paco patch BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017880

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : On first bend from downs road : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017799

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Southern side of long lane : Long Lane-Newport

Works description: tree works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017785

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU03

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ROOKLEY : Niton Road, Rookley, behind No’s 6,8 & 10 Manor Crescent. : Niton Road-Rookley

Works description: tree trimming works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017857

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.61 and house no.56 ML140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017850

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON: Whole length of road from junction with Barrack Shute to end, 234m, ML 540242: Glen Approach-Niton

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017863

Gordon Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Halberry Lane, 160m, ML 240202: Gordon Road-Newport

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017772

Grove Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of the corner house and the corner of alcyone villa ML141191 : Grove Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML141191 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017848

John Nash Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: from Sylvan Avenue to York Avenue (ML 141290): John Nash Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017770

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Albany Lodge, Lugley Street Newport

Works description: Scaffold License,Albany Lodge, Lugley Street from the 21st -27th Feb

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003769

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Holy Cross Church 21/02-27/02

Works description: Skip Application Attached

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003715

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.104 and house no.61 ML130085 By the side of house no.54 and house no.56 ML142191 : Vi

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML130085/142191 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017849

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O THE LIBRARY JCN HIGH SAN DOWN ISLE OF WIGHT VICTORIA ROAD P O36 8AR

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 477364 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 13m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH93KE01