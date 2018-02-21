Twelve months of making a difference in wildlife conservation

Suzie shares this latest news. Ed

The Green Army is a nature conservation volunteer group for 16-25 year olds living on the Isle of Wight, run by Vectis Housing Association’s Wild about Wight project. Many of its volunteers are young people in supported accommodation.

Over the last year alone, the team have taken part in a huge range of projects aimed at conserving unique East Wight habitats; working on wetland and heathland restoration at reserves in Newchurch, Sandown Meadows and Arreton Down and helping sustain Island flora and species from bees to Chalk Hill Blues.

Fortnightly meet-up

The group meet once a fortnight on a Tuesday morning at different locations on the Island, partnering with a range of ecological and wildlife organisations to carry out practical conservation sessions in the great outdoors.

All tools and specialist equipment and clothing are provided, and the volunteers are supported and supervised by professional wildlife and conservation experts. Refreshments and lunch are provided during the session, and transport to and from the site can be arranged for the volunteers.

Regular volunteer Will Phillips says,

“Nature is good for you and volunteering with Green Army is one of the best things I’ve ever done – really worthwhile.”

Last year, the Green Army won a special team award at the annual High Sheriff’s award ceremony held to pay tribute to the Island’s young people who overcome adversity.

Jazz Woods, one of the young people accepting the award said,

“Green Army has helped me in leaps and bounds; being able to do something so relaxing but tackling things I never thought I could really helped me. I will make sure to continue promoting Green Army wherever I go – you and the group have helped me so much.”

Please contact Claire Hector claire@vectishousing.co.uk if you would like to join the Green Army, or would like further details. You can also follow our Green Army Isle of Wight facebook page to keep up with the latest news.