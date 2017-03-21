Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wellow Top Road

Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Wellow Top Road)

22 March — 05 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 March — 05 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Roud Road

Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Roud Road)

22 March — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 March — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)

21 March — 23 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 March — 23 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S 21&23. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Edge Of C/W Concrete Chanel Requires Replacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : O/S 194. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carry Out Repairs To Sunken Ironwork In A Post Surface C/W Within A Paco Patch. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : O/S The O2 Phone Shop – Centre Of C/Way : High Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : On The Cowes Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Bus Stop : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: 2 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Manor Farm 760m Round Towards Beacon Alley, Ml 540155: Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Alma Cottage 500m East, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Station Road, 745m West, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 200 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Reinstate Valve Frame & Cover Tarmac Surround Is Breaking Up.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Anti Skid Before The Gunville Road Traffic Lights : Forest Ro

Works description: Delamination Of The Nearside Tyreline Surface

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Carisbrooke: At The Jct With Chapel Close.: Gunville Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: C/W Defect X 1 Manhole Cover Is Slightly Below The Running Surface And Is Substandard. Also Has Slight Movement. Please Replace With New Cover. Cip’D C/W. Tm- 3 Way Ttl. (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.

Works description: Excavate 10 Test Holes To Establish The Ground Condition For Contaminated Soil Before The Water Main Replacement Starts.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : Ocean View Road Ml 520068 : Ocean View Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 67

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 27 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 50.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp White Rails To The Entrance Of The Nursing Home Staplers Road Newport Po33 4rw

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For A New Customer Connection.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp Benham To Opp White Rails Whiterails Road Newport Po33 4rh

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable For A New Customer Connection.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Osborne House Entrance

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 51

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – Rf01-1002133

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

21 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9 – 11

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start