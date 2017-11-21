Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 303 NORTH FAIRLEE FARM ACCESS ON FAIRLEE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 454298 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FW FRAME AND COVER on footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : 38 : High Street-Wootton

Works description: saw cut and patch of footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 84 Victoria Rd Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

21 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: bridge maintenence work

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 November — 05 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Happy Haddocks, 87 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

22 November — 24 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way at the jnc to Atherfield Coastguard Cottages : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: saw cut infill to c/way p/h

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : O/s The Cottage on the Sandown bound side of the c/way : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: install new triangular surface water cover

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashknowle Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

21 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HIGHFIELD, ASHKNOWLE LANE TO ASHFORD, ASHKNOWLE LANE

Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 November — 24 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LOWER METER METER INSTALLATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Calthorpe Road s/b c/w junction Puckpool Hill, Ryde : Calthorpe Road-Ryde

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s Alleyn House on bend : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

22 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE WEALD HOUSE TO OUTSIDE ROSE COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A WOODEN POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Ash Drive, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

21 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S 8

Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

21 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: outside fairways to outside Ashwood barn

Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

21 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 91a-91b

Works description: SCAFFOLDING – WH Brading and Son

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wrights Estate Agents – High Street, Ryde

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 NUNWELL COTTAGES, EAST ASHEY LANE, RYDE, IOW.

Works description: -RENEW LEAKING FIRE HYDRANT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 GORDON CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WISTERIA COTTAGE, HIGH STREET, NEWCHURCH.IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

21 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS FLORINS

Works description: LAY NEW MAIN FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 21 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 4 – DSLAM 424741 – Overlay – Lay approx 22Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

23 November — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 November — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from junction with Alexandra Road to Steephill Road 253, ML 440287 : Prospect Road-Sha

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: In carriageway and footway outside 8 reynolds close

Works description: Excavation of road crossing and joint hole in footway for new electrical connection to new property at 12 Reynolds Close

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 107 ST. JAMES SQUARE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW STOP TAP FRAME AND COVER.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swains Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

22 November — 24 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WRAY HOUSE SWAINS RD BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start