Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 303 NORTH FAIRLEE FARM ACCESS ON FAIRLEE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 454298 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FW FRAME AND COVER on footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : 38 : High Street-Wootton
Works description: saw cut and patch of footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 84 Victoria Rd Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
21 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: bridge maintenence work
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 November — 05 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Happy Haddocks, 87 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way at the jnc to Atherfield Coastguard Cottages : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: saw cut infill to c/way p/h
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : O/s The Cottage on the Sandown bound side of the c/way : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: install new triangular surface water cover
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashknowle Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
21 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HIGHFIELD, ASHKNOWLE LANE TO ASHFORD, ASHKNOWLE LANE
Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LOWER METER METER INSTALLATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Calthorpe Road s/b c/w junction Puckpool Hill, Ryde : Calthorpe Road-Ryde
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s Alleyn House on bend : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
22 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE WEALD HOUSE TO OUTSIDE ROSE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A WOODEN POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Ash Drive, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
21 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S 8
Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
21 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: outside fairways to outside Ashwood barn
Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
21 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 91a-91b
Works description: SCAFFOLDING – WH Brading and Son
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wrights Estate Agents – High Street, Ryde
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 NUNWELL COTTAGES, EAST ASHEY LANE, RYDE, IOW.
Works description: -RENEW LEAKING FIRE HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 GORDON CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WISTERIA COTTAGE, HIGH STREET, NEWCHURCH.IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
21 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS FLORINS
Works description: LAY NEW MAIN FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 21 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 4 – DSLAM 424741 – Overlay – Lay approx 22Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
23 November — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 November — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from junction with Alexandra Road to Steephill Road 253, ML 440287 : Prospect Road-Sha
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: In carriageway and footway outside 8 reynolds close
Works description: Excavation of road crossing and joint hole in footway for new electrical connection to new property at 12 Reynolds Close
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 107 ST. JAMES SQUARE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW STOP TAP FRAME AND COVER.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swains Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WRAY HOUSE SWAINS RD BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 21st November, 2017 6:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fOZ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓