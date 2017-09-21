Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility cover replacement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Culver Parade

Location: at B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Culver Parade)

21 September — 25 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

21 September — 25 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Seldon Avenue

Location: at Seldon Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Seldon Avenue)

22 September — 26 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Seldon Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 September — 26 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Nelson Street

Location: at Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Nelson Street)

22 September — 26 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 September — 26 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bellevue Road

Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bellevue Road)

22 September — 26 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 September — 26 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wood Street

Location: at Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Wood Street)

22 September — 26 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 September — 26 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: South Street

Location: at South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (South Street)

22 September — 26 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 September — 26 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp From No 61 To Approx 46m South East On Cowes Road

Works description: Newport – 420103 – Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 22 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 167/169 Calisbrooke Rd, Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m. Provision Ref Bcs375,

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Jct Of Crencent Road On Jct Culver Parade Sandown

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Outside 3 : Bellevue Road-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Near To Number 42 : Nelson Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Seldon Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Outside 21 Garage : Seldon Avenue-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : J/W Albert Street : South Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wood Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : At The Side Of Gordon Lodge : Wood Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os Kingswell Haulage Calbourne Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po30 4h

Works description: Access Is Required To A Carriageway Box To Allow Bt Openreach To Give Provision Of Service

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Badgers Mount

Works description: Excavation Of Joint Bay For Disconnection Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arreton Footpath 39, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Reservoir Arreton Footpath 39 On Arreton Footpath 39

Works description: Newport 427552 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 65m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Box In Fw/Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ivy Cottage Main Rd Newbridge Yarmouth

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Brook Furlong Bembridge Po35 5qr

Works description: Bembridge 436220 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On F&C In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 66 , Mountfield Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 62, Mountfield Road 454882.00,79399.00

Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

22 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 90m South From Opp Hillside To Continuous 26m On Rew Street

Works description: Cowes 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 26m Duct And Build New Joint Box In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 25 On Station Avenue

Works description: Sandown 436565 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On F&C In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start