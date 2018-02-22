Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 26 and the Ford towards clatterford road : Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017839

Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : Approx 60m Clarris Thorne, Gotton lane Chale : Gotten Lane-Chale

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017836

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Southern side of c/w : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017841

Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Western side of the c/w. : Standen Avenue-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017837

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Leeson road Ventnor. Approx 100m past no 3 on the shanklin bound side of the c/way. : Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: tree works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017786

Adelaide Court Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML340652 – o/s Ryde social club : Adelaide Court Road-Ryde

Works description: 1 manhole repair RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017853

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017898

Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Whole lenght of ML : Egerton Road-Bembridge

Works description: repair paco patch BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017880

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Southern side of long lane : Long Lane-Newport

Works description: tree works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017785

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ROOKLEY : Niton Road, Rookley, behind No’s 6,8 & 10 Manor Crescent. : Niton Road-Rookley

Works description: tree trimming works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017857

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.61 and house no.56 ML140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017850

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON: Whole length of road from junction with Barrack Shute to end, 234m, ML 540242: Glen Approach-Niton

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017863

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.104 and house no.61 ML130085 By the side of house no.54 and house no.56 ML142191 : Vi

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML130085/142191 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017849

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O THE LIBRARY JCN HIGH SAN DOWN ISLE OF WIGHT VICTORIA ROAD P O36 8AR

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 477364 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 13m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH93KE01