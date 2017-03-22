Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wellow Top Road
Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Wellow Top Road)
22 March — 05 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 March — 05 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Roud Road
Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Roud Road)
22 March — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 March — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : O/S 194. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carry Out Repairs To Sunken Ironwork In A Post Surface C/W Within A Paco Patch. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S 21&23. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Edge Of C/W Concrete Chanel Requires Replacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Manor Farm 760m Round Towards Beacon Alley, Ml 540155: Roud Road-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 05 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Station Road, 745m West, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 05 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Alma Cottage 500m East, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 05 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 200 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Reinstate Valve Frame & Cover Tarmac Surround Is Breaking Up.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Carisbrooke: At The Jct With Chapel Close.: Gunville Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: C/W Defect X 1 Manhole Cover Is Slightly Below The Running Surface And Is Substandard. Also Has Slight Movement. Please Replace With New Cover. Cip’D C/W. Tm- 3 Way Ttl. (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.
Works description: Excavate 10 Test Holes To Establish The Ground Condition For Contaminated Soil Before The Water Main Replacement Starts.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : Ocean View Road Ml 520068 : Ocean View Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 67
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 24 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Osborne House Entrance
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 Langton Crt
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Fairhaven Lane End Rd Bembridge Isle O
Works description: – Replace Fire Broken Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 37
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 2
Works description: Works By Dares To Install A Sewer Connection In Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 22nd March, 2017 6:44am

By Sally Perry
By Sally Perry
