Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wellow Top Road

Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Wellow Top Road)

22 March — 05 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C39 Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 March — 05 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Roud Road

Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Roud Road)

22 March — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 March — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : O/S 194. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carry Out Repairs To Sunken Ironwork In A Post Surface C/W Within A Paco Patch. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S 21&23. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Edge Of C/W Concrete Chanel Requires Replacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Manor Farm 760m Round Towards Beacon Alley, Ml 540155: Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Station Road, 745m West, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Alma Cottage 500m East, Ml 640282: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 200 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Reinstate Valve Frame & Cover Tarmac Surround Is Breaking Up.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Carisbrooke: At The Jct With Chapel Close.: Gunville Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: C/W Defect X 1 Manhole Cover Is Slightly Below The Running Surface And Is Substandard. Also Has Slight Movement. Please Replace With New Cover. Cip’D C/W. Tm- 3 Way Ttl. (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Whitwell Farm, High Street, Whitwell, Iow.

Works description: Excavate 10 Test Holes To Establish The Ground Condition For Contaminated Soil Before The Water Main Replacement Starts.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : Ocean View Road Ml 520068 : Ocean View Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 67

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide Duct D54 1way Of 8m Incarriageway And 4m In Footway From Jrc14 Tojrf106c (Foot Of Dslam) And Provide Duct D54 1wayof 2m In Footway From Jrf106c To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 24 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Osborne House Entrance

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 Langton Crt

Works description: Cherry Picker

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Fairhaven Lane End Rd Bembridge Isle O

Works description: – Replace Fire Broken Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 37

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 2

Works description: Works By Dares To Install A Sewer Connection In Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start