Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

22 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE YEW TREE COTT TO OUTSIDE No.18

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001640

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

23 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BARNFIELD TO OUTSIDE BROOKWOOD BARN

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001641

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite Whitefield Wood, inbetween the ditch layer from Tescos direction the ditch from the touring park : Bra

Works description: excavate/ investigate to find the cause of water seepage at the location.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018273

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Northof home farm on west side : Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018274

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

23 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: o/s 3 SANDOWN ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9JF

Works description: Access is required to an carriageway box to provide new service to new business.2way lights to manage the site

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W23MARSDCLY22021

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 March — 26 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017995

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 March — 26 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017996

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Harding Road to Gassiot Green Road (ML 320239) : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017940

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 March — 30 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter

Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018026

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s No.53, 55 and 57 : St Johns Wood Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018116

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 March — 10 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Link Path off Hookes Way MLF20265 : Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF20265 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018073

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTH FAIRLEE FARM FAIRLEE RD NEWPORT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088314

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Empress cottage ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch – 2075

Works description: uncover and raise gulley, no waiting cones needed (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) tm=2 way ttl, NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018186

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W023MARSD7RYG01D

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01C

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01B

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S HILL TOP DAIRY TO O/S PINE BARN

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001639

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01A

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ST. BERNARDS MAIN RD, ROOKLEY, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092587

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT03

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP SERVICE ENTRANCE TO INGL EWOOD PARK ON A3055 UNDERCLIFF DRI VE ST LAWRENCE VENTNOR ISLE OF WI GHT PO38 1UL

Works description: VENTNOR 9 – DSLAM 476926 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW7EC01

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA

Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 60A ALBANY RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085012

B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD

Works description: COWES 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT04

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM02

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01

B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with THORLEY ROAD and WILMINGHAM LANE on THORLEY STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD02

Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: New houses next to : Chinefields, Colwell Chine Road, Freshwater, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09083684

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BEATRICE AVENUE (ML 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes

Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118147. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018265

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15

Works description: Excavation of joint bay for new electrical connection. Backfill & reinstate.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001728

Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: ON VERGE ISLAND OFF MAYFIELD DRIVE, NEWPORT,,,,,,PO30 2DH

Works description: dig in verge required to provide new duct/service to communications mast. Saturday working – normal hours. vehicles parked off carriageway so no incursions, thanks

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005DL1W00000WAJPE35S01

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite to the junction of WILBERFORCE ROAD on NEW ROAD

Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 484271 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNVDFF01

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSSWAYS ROAD (ML 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes

Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118144. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018237

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09082465