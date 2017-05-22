Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Chapel Lane

Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)

22 May — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Retaining wall repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Marlborough Road, Ventnor

Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road, Ventnor)

22 May — 02 June

Diversion route

Name: Marlborough Road, Ventnor

Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road, Ventnor)

22 May — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: The Diggings

Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings)

22 May — 26 May

Suspension of one-way

Name: The Diggings

Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings)

22 May — 26 May

Road closure

Name: Field Lane

Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Field Lane)

22 May — 26 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Watergate Road

Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Watergate Road)

22 May — 02 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 May — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing preparatory works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marvel Lane

Location: at Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Marvel Lane)

22 May — 02 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 May — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade Road

Location: at Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Esplanade Road)

22 May — 26 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 May — 26 May

Suspension of one-way

Name: Belgrave Road

Location: at Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Belgrave Road)

22 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (High Street)

22 May — 24 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 May — 24 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Daringe works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Gatehouse Road

Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)

23 May — 25 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 May — 25 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Langbridge

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)

23 May — 25 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 May — 25 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Osborne Road

Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Osborne Road)

22 May — 24 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: West Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (West Street,Ryde)

22 May — 24 May

Diversion route

Name: West Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (West Street,Ryde)

22 May — 24 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Partlands Avenue

Location: at Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Partlands Avenue)

22 May — 25 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

22 May — 25 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 99 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection For New Flats

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Structure Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Arreton: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merstone Lane To Merstone Manor, 760m, Ml 440176: Chapel Lane

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme: Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 05 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Adj Esplanade Road Substation

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 2 Laneside Field Lane, St. Helens

Works description: Dig To Repair Sewer In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : 20 Yards Past Little Upton Farmhouse On The Right. : Gatehouse Road-Ryde – 1683

Works description: Excavate/Investigate Within The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : O/S Rosemary Cottage : Langbridge-Newchurch – 1819

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Carry Any Necessary Repairs To System Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : O/S Adgestone Camping Site : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Saw Cut Infill To C/Way P/H

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Marvel Lane : Marvel Lane-Newport

Works description: Prepworks To Kerbs Prior To Resurfacing Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : O/S Number 48 : Osborne Road-Ryde

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Void In The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Whole Length Of Road, 222m, Ml 340587: Partlands Avenue-Ryde – 20662

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From 250m South Of Shide Road A Further 250m South (Ml240289): Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4,V) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Entrance To Kennels, 240m North, Ml 240290: Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrrel Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay, To Include Any Pre/Post Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Entrance To Kennels To Junction With Nunnery Lane, 332m, Ml 240291: Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrrel Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay, To Include Any Pre/Post Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 04 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 High Street, Brading

Works description: Scaff. App. 11 High Street, Brading – 22/05 – 04/06

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Opp No 50 : Nodes Road-Northwood

Works description: Reset (Or Replace) Low 600x600mm Inspection Cover In C/W. Frame Appears To Move Slightly, Cover Rattles & Frame & Cover Sunken, With Cracking Of Surrounding C/W. * Ttl’S Required. Nb: Post-Cip. (Enquiry 16098858) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 23 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet: From Church Road To Church Lane (Ml320197) : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Havens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 23 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet: From Church Road To 380 Metres South Thereof (Ml320196) : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet:; Stacey Te

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Havens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 23 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet: From Church Lane To Firestone Copse Road (Ml320198) : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet:; Stacey Terrett

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Havens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Number 37 – (Energy Centre)

Works description: Excavation In Footway For A New Electrical Connection (Works By Lcm Contractors)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St. Boniface Rd, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookfield Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ryde : Top Right Hand Section Of Brookfield Gardens 40m, Ml 340487b : Brookfield Gardens-Ryde

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookfield Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ryde : Whole Length Of Brookfield Gardens From Junction With Binstead Road, 243m, Ml 340487a : Brookfield Gardens-Ryde

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cleavers Close, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead : From Junction With Binstead Lodge Road 90m, Ml 363480 : Cleavers Close-Binstead

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 1

Works description: Alter Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: St Helens : From Junction With Lower Green Road, 360m, Ml 330308 : Latimer Road-St Helens

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S21

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

West View, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 3

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

