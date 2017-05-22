Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd May 2017

If you’re on the roads today (22nd May) find out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

roadworks send help

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chapel Lane
Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)
22 May — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Retaining wall repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Marlborough Road, Ventnor
Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road, Ventnor)
22 May — 02 June
Diversion route
Name: Marlborough Road, Ventnor
Location: at Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Marlborough Road, Ventnor)
22 May — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: The Diggings
Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings)
22 May — 26 May
Suspension of one-way
Name: The Diggings
Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings)
22 May — 26 May
Road closure
Name: Field Lane
Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Field Lane)
22 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Watergate Road
Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Watergate Road)
22 May — 02 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 May — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing preparatory works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marvel Lane
Location: at Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Marvel Lane)
22 May — 02 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 May — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade Road
Location: at Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Esplanade Road)
22 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 May — 26 May
Suspension of one-way
Name: Belgrave Road
Location: at Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Belgrave Road)
22 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (High Street)
22 May — 24 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 May — 24 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Daringe works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gatehouse Road
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)
23 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Langbridge
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)
23 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Osborne Road
Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Osborne Road)
22 May — 24 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: West Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (West Street,Ryde)
22 May — 24 May
Diversion route
Name: West Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (West Street,Ryde)
22 May — 24 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Partlands Avenue
Location: at Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Partlands Avenue)
22 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 99 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection For New Flats
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merstone Lane To Merstone Manor, 760m, Ml 440176: Chapel Lane
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme: Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Adj Esplanade Road Substation
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2 Laneside Field Lane, St. Helens
Works description: Dig To Repair Sewer In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 20 Yards Past Little Upton Farmhouse On The Right. : Gatehouse Road-Ryde – 1683
Works description: Excavate/Investigate Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : O/S Rosemary Cottage : Langbridge-Newchurch – 1819
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Carry Any Necessary Repairs To System Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : O/S Adgestone Camping Site : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Saw Cut Infill To C/Way P/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Marvel Lane : Marvel Lane-Newport
Works description: Prepworks To Kerbs Prior To Resurfacing Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : O/S Number 48 : Osborne Road-Ryde
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Void In The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Partlands Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Whole Length Of Road, 222m, Ml 340587: Partlands Avenue-Ryde – 20662
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From 250m South Of Shide Road A Further 250m South (Ml240289): Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4,V) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Entrance To Kennels, 240m North, Ml 240290: Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrrel Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay, To Include Any Pre/Post Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Entrance To Kennels To Junction With Nunnery Lane, 332m, Ml 240291: Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrrel Cambered Roads – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay, To Include Any Pre/Post Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 04 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 High Street, Brading
Works description: Scaff. App. 11 High Street, Brading – 22/05 – 04/06
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opp No 50 : Nodes Road-Northwood
Works description: Reset (Or Replace) Low 600x600mm Inspection Cover In C/W. Frame Appears To Move Slightly, Cover Rattles & Frame & Cover Sunken, With Cracking Of Surrounding C/W. * Ttl’S Required. Nb: Post-Cip. (Enquiry 16098858) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 23 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Havenstreet: From Church Road To Church Lane (Ml320197) : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Havens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 23 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Havenstreet: From Church Road To 380 Metres South Thereof (Ml320196) : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet:; Stacey Te
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Havens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 23 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Havenstreet: From Church Lane To Firestone Copse Road (Ml320198) : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Havens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Number 37 – (Energy Centre)
Works description: Excavation In Footway For A New Electrical Connection (Works By Lcm Contractors)
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St. Boniface Rd, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookfield Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ryde : Top Right Hand Section Of Brookfield Gardens 40m, Ml 340487b : Brookfield Gardens-Ryde
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookfield Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ryde : Whole Length Of Brookfield Gardens From Junction With Binstead Road, 243m, Ml 340487a : Brookfield Gardens-Ryde
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cleavers Close, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : From Junction With Binstead Lodge Road 90m, Ml 363480 : Cleavers Close-Binstead
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 1
Works description: Alter Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: St Helens : From Junction With Lower Green Road, 360m, Ml 330308 : Latimer Road-St Helens
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S21
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

West View, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 3
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 22nd May, 2017 6:47am

