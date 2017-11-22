Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : located between no 1 & 2 (j/o Lind St to Spencer Rd. : West Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BROOK : On the Brightstone bound side of the c/way on the bend halfway between the 2 jncs of the triangle : Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : 18 : Cedar Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between the jct with St. James’s street and the first bend. : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hollis Drive, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s No.14 : Hollis Drive-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Longwood Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: LAKE : Adj to Yaffle Cottage just above the Adgestone village name plate sign : Longwood Lane-Lake
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From the bend at Adgestone Caravan Park up to Whitehouse Farm House : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : O/s No.1 : Nunwell Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : os Luccombe Court : Priory Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : O/s the railway station between Station Avenue and Nunwell Street : Station Road-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Dove Cottage : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 November — 05 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Happy Haddocks, 87 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way at the jnc to Atherfield Coastguard Cottages : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: saw cut infill to c/way p/h
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LOWER METER METER INSTALLATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
22 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE WEALD HOUSE TO OUTSIDE ROSE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A WOODEN POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
24 November — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 20a Weeks Road Ryde
Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner in sewer C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NITON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH STREET (ML 530034) : J/O CHURCH ST NO/ENT-Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
24 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Mottistone bound side of the c/way opposite the 40mph repeater sign : Brook Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cliff Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH RANELAGH ROAD (ML 440196) : J/O RANELAGH RD ON COL N/E
Works description: LED illumination and relocation of existing illuminated sign LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 NUNWELL COTTAGES, EAST ASHEY LANE, RYDE, IOW.
Works description: -RENEW LEAKING FIRE HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 50 GILLS CLIFF ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGH
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 GORDON CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WISTERIA COTTAGE, HIGH STREET, NEWCHURCH.IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
23 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, WEST TO OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ROYAL CRESCENT (ML 430201): J/O
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: DRAKEFELL, OLD PARK ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
23 November — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 November — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from junction with Alexandra Road to Steephill Road 253, ML 440287 : Prospect Road-Sha
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640220) : J/O TENNYSON RD N/E
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: In carriageway and footway outside 8 reynolds close
Works description: Excavation of road crossing and joint hole in footway for new electrical connection to new property at 12 Reynolds Close
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THE ROOF TREE, ST. ALBANS ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE CAR PARK (ML 440300) : O/S NO 17 NRT SIGN
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
24 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 71 STATION RD WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swains Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WRAY HOUSE SWAINS RD BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight
22 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 37
Works description: Relay new services from main in nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 22nd November, 2017 6:53am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
