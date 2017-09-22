Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Salvation Army Parade
Location: at St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight (Salvation Army Parade)
23 September — 23 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the Isle of Wight Day Parade in Ryde
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Isle of Wight Day Parade
Location: at A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Isle of Wight Day Parade)
23 September — 23 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Entertainment event
Arreton Barns Sweetcorn Festival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Arreton Barns Sweetcorn Fest
Location: at Craft Centre – Access Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Arreton Barns Sweetcorn Fest)
23 September — 24 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Seldon Avenue
Location: at Seldon Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Seldon Avenue)
22 September — 26 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Seldon Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 September — 26 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Nelson Street
Location: at Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Nelson Street)
22 September — 26 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 September — 26 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bellevue Road
Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bellevue Road)
22 September — 26 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 September — 26 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wood Street
Location: at Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Wood Street)
22 September — 26 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Wood Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 September — 26 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: South Street
Location: at South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (South Street)
22 September — 26 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
22 September — 26 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp From No 61 To Approx 46m South East On Cowes Road
Works description: Newport – 420103 – Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside 3 : Bellevue Road-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Near To Number 42 : Nelson Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Seldon Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside 21 Garage : Seldon Avenue-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
South Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : J/W Albert Street : South Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wood Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : At The Side Of Gordon Lodge : Wood Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os Kingswell Haulage Calbourne Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po30 4h
Works description: Access Is Required To A Carriageway Box To Allow Bt Openreach To Give Provision Of Service
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Badgers Mount
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Bay For Disconnection Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arreton Footpath 39, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Reservoir Arreton Footpath 39 On Arreton Footpath 39
Works description: Newport 427552 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 65m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Box In Fw/Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 66 , Mountfield Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 62, Mountfield Road 454882.00,79399.00
Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
22 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 90m South From Opp Hillside To Continuous 26m On Rew Street
Works description: Cowes 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 26m Duct And Build New Joint Box In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 22nd September, 2017 6:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fEP
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓