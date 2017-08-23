Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hefford Road
Location: at Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Hefford Road)
23 August — 05 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 August — 05 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade
Location: at Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)
23 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Osborne Road
Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Osborne Road)
24 August — 07 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 August — 07 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 26 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Alresford Rd On The Jct Of Sandown Rd Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: East Cowes : From Albany Road To Cambridge Road, 230m, Ml 140307 : Esplanade-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: East Cowes : From Junction With Old Road To Vereker Drive, 230m, Ml 140292 : Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 07 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Weeks Road, 200m, Ml 340574 : Osborne Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I
Works description: – New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street
Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Howgate Farm
Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Waste Derived Fuel On Forest Road
Works description: Newport – 422861 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 5m Duct
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Rest Harrow On Blackgang Road.
Works description: Niton 377936 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside 60b Albany Road (Ml 240214) : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside The Man In The Moon (Ml 220143) : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 101 Monkton St, Ryde
Works description: Scaff App. 101 Monkton St, Ryde. 23/08 – 29/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Prospect House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp From The Junc Of Upper Woodside Road On Lower Woodside Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge 428291 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 11m Duct In Soft From Joint Box
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Footpath 177, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Newport Footpath 177
Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gordon Villa Smithards Lane Cowes Isle
Works description: – Leak On Inlet
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Warwick Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 340596a) : Warwick Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 6:51am
By Sally Perry
