Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 26 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jct Alresford Rd On The Jct Of Sandown Rd Shanklin

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Cowes : From Albany Road To Cambridge Road, 230m, Ml 140307 : Esplanade-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Cowes : From Junction With Old Road To Vereker Drive, 230m, Ml 140292 : Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Osborne Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 07 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Weeks Road, 200m, Ml 340574 : Osborne Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I

Works description: – New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street

Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp Howgate Farm

Works description: Traffic Control Required For Safety Whilst Tree Cutting Nil Excavation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Waste Derived Fuel On Forest Road

Works description: Newport – 422861 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 5m Duct

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Rest Harrow On Blackgang Road.

Works description: Niton 377936 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside 60b Albany Road (Ml 240214) : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside The Man In The Moon (Ml 220143) : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 101 Monkton St, Ryde

Works description: Scaff App. 101 Monkton St, Ryde. 23/08 – 29/08

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Prospect House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp From The Junc Of Upper Woodside Road On Lower Woodside Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge 428291 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 11m Duct In Soft From Joint Box

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Footpath 177, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Newport Footpath 177

Works description: Newport 379620 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gordon Villa Smithards Lane Cowes Isle

Works description: – Leak On Inlet

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Warwick Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 340596a) : Warwick Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start