Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 February — 28 February

Road closure

Name: Lower Road/Longwood Lane

Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Lower Road/Longwood Lane)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Locks Green Road

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)

24 February — 28 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Whiteoak Lane

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Whiteoak Lane)

24 February — 28 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Structure repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Wellington Road

Location: at Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Wellington Road)

24 February — 28 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Structure repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: West Street

Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)

24 February — 28 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 February — 28 February

Suspension of one-way

Name: West Street

Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Westhill Lane

Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)

24 February — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Love Lane

Location: at Love Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works and vegetation maintenance

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

24 February — 28 February

Road closure

Name: Medina Way Route A

Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Medina Way Route A)

24 February — 28 February

Road closure

Name: Medina Way Route B

Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Medina Way Route B)

24 February — 28 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

24 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Incident, Landslip

The closure is necessary due to unsafe steps and the surrounding active landslip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine

Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine)

24 February — 24 August

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine

Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine)

24 February — 24 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Incident, Incident

The closure is necessary due to the unsafe seawall surface at the rear of Beach Cottage

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton

Location: at Niton And Whitwell Footpath 46, Niton, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton)

24 February — 24 August

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton

Location: at Niton And Whitwell Footpath 46, Niton, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton)

24 February — 24 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: O/S Locks Green House On Both Sides Of The C/Way: Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Longwood Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Lake: Drain Outside Is Blocked: Longwood Lane-Lake – 1758

Works description: Carry Out A Cctv Survey Of The Drain

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: Appx Halfway Down The Lane Adj To The Cricket Club Gate: Love Lane-Ventnor

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: O/S And Opp Warbridge Farm.: Lower Road-Brading – 19436

Works description: Gully Defect Works Following Gully Cleansing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: On The Lane Divide Next To The Slip Road And On The Centreline Between The Two Lanes: Medina Way-Newp

Works description: C/Way Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Wellington Road – Ryde: Wellington Road—Wellington Road-Ryde

Works description: Clear Vegetation From Low Wall Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: West Street: West Street—West Street-Newport

Works description: Rake Out And Repoint Cracking. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 27 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: Appx 50m Past Whiteoak Cottages On The Shalfleet Bound Side Of The C/Way: Whiteoak Lane-Porchfield

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes Porchfield

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: Halfway Between Town Lane Jnc And Whiteoak Cottages On The Porchfield Bound Side Of The C/Way: Whi

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Ashengrove Farm Calbourne Road Newport Po30 4hu

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 02 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: Scaff. App. 1 High Street, Newport – 24/02 – 02/03

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: By Site Seeing Carpark: Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Adjust Covers In Carriageway, Paco Seal Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32b Caesars Road , Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Reconnect Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Crescent Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 07 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Grange Road To Orchard Road, 68m, Ml 142257: Grange Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways Close, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Greenways, 88m, Ml 160326: Greenways Close-Northwood

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The Friends Hotel

Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. These Works Will Not Require Excavation

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 09 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 131 Hunnyhill Road, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Mill Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Skip App. 9 Mill Road, Yarmouth – 24/02 – 02/03

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street

Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Duct Overlays Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

24 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 100 To Os 104 On Newport Road

Works description: Ventnor – 362019 – Duct Lay – From Existing Jrf3 Atwp1 Lay 20m D54 In F/W To Connect To Site Boundary At Wp2

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood : From Newport Road To Wyatts Lane (Ml 140275) : Oxford Street-Northwood

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Holyrood House

Works description: Crane Application: 11 Holyrood House, St Thomas Square, Newport 23/02 – 01/03

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 15

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Adelaide Grove To Clarence Road, 227m, Ml 140079: Yarborough Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0