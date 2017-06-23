Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd June 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (23rd June) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Roadworks sign with red traffic light

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 01 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From O/S Almond Gate To O/S 32 & 34 Dodnor Lane Newport
Works description: Dig To Investigate, Identify, & Determine Source Of Pollution From Rising Main In C/W And Repair As Required
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road Ventnor Isle
Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Other – Works Description This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D541 Way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf11to Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Castle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Boxes
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 10
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 45/47 Parkway, Freshwater
Works description: Freshwater – 376734 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works To Clear Internal Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In Verge O/S Quarter Cheese Cottage, Peacock Hill
Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Station Avenue On St Johns Road
Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 90 On Station Avenue
Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
23 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Odell Cottage Victoria Rd, Freshwater, Iow
Works description: Dig To Boundary – Investigate Leak
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

