Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 01 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From O/S Almond Gate To O/S 32 & 34 Dodnor Lane Newport

Works description: Dig To Investigate, Identify, & Determine Source Of Pollution From Rising Main In C/W And Repair As Required

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 Trinity Road Ventnor Isle

Works description: Ventnor – 376839 – Other – Works Description This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D541 Way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf11to Dslam To Open 2ndduct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 Castle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Boxes

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 10

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 45/47 Parkway, Freshwater

Works description: Freshwater – 376734 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works To Clear Internal Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In Verge O/S Quarter Cheese Cottage, Peacock Hill

Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Station Avenue On St Johns Road

Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 90 On Station Avenue

Works description: Sandown – 379899 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Duct D54 1way Of 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct To Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

23 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Odell Cottage Victoria Rd, Freshwater, Iow

Works description: Dig To Boundary – Investigate Leak

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start