Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Barfield

Location: at Barfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Barfield)

24 March — 28 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Barfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 March — 28 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Step repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Osborne Steps

Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Osborne Steps)

24 March — 28 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 March — 28 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Incident, Landslip

The closure is necessary due to the likelihood of danger to the public whilst work is taking place on or near the footpath.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath CS4,Cowes

Location: at Cowes And East Cowes Footpath 4, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS4,Cowes)

24 March — 24 September

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath CS4,Cowes

Location: at Cowes And East Cowes Footpath 4, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS4,Cowes)

24 March — 24 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : O/S No.3 Barfield Lodge : Barfield-Ryde

Works description: 10 X P/H’S Various Sizes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin : Metal Steps : Osborne Steps-Shanklin

Works description: Weld Metal Plate To Steps

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge : 1. Os No 2 (1 Ph) 2. Nr Junc Mitton Rd (1 Ph) 3. Os No 22 (1 Ph) 4. Os No 26 (1 Ph) 5. Os No 30 (2 Phs)

Works description: Repair Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 05 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Old County Press Shop, High Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 Langton Crt

Works description: Cherry Picker

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dubbers, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Dubbers Godshill Ventnor Isle Of Wigh

Works description: Repair Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Ml 240033: East Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Fairhaven Lane End Rd Bembridge Isle O

Works description: – Replace Fire Broken Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 37

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

23 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Rd/Morton Rd To Jct Of Morton Manor Rd

Works description: Installation Of Approx 72m Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Services In C/W Open Cut And Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: New Plot Between Harts Lane & Chequers Inn Road,Niton Road, Rookley, Iow.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Perowne Way , Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Disconnect Old Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start