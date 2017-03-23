Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd March 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (23rd March 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Barfield
Location: at Barfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Barfield)
24 March — 28 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Barfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 March — 28 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Step repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Osborne Steps
Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Osborne Steps)
24 March — 28 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 March — 28 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Incident, Landslip
The closure is necessary due to the likelihood of danger to the public whilst work is taking place on or near the footpath.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath CS4,Cowes
Location: at Cowes And East Cowes Footpath 4, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS4,Cowes)
24 March — 24 September
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath CS4,Cowes
Location: at Cowes And East Cowes Footpath 4, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS4,Cowes)
24 March — 24 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : O/S No.3 Barfield Lodge : Barfield-Ryde
Works description: 10 X P/H’S Various Sizes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : Metal Steps : Osborne Steps-Shanklin
Works description: Weld Metal Plate To Steps
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : 1. Os No 2 (1 Ph) 2. Nr Junc Mitton Rd (1 Ph) 3. Os No 22 (1 Ph) 4. Os No 26 (1 Ph) 5. Os No 30 (2 Phs)
Works description: Repair Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 05 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Old County Press Shop, High Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 Langton Crt
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dubbers, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Dubbers Godshill Ventnor Isle Of Wigh
Works description: Repair Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Ml 240033: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Fairhaven Lane End Rd Bembridge Isle O
Works description: – Replace Fire Broken Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 37
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
23 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Rd/Morton Rd To Jct Of Morton Manor Rd
Works description: Installation Of Approx 72m Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Services In C/W Open Cut And Directional Drilling
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New Plot Between Harts Lane & Chequers Inn Road,Niton Road, Rookley, Iow.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Perowne Way , Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Disconnect Old Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Thursday, 23rd March, 2017 6:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f8l

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*