Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Arctic Road

Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road)

24 May — 26 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Daringe works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Gatehouse Road

Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)

23 May — 25 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 May — 25 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Langbridge

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)

23 May — 25 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 May — 25 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cranmore : 350m Eastof Hill Place Lane : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore

Works description: Repair Gully Cranmore

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Opp Housing Development Site Between 70 & 73 : Arctic Road-Cowes

Works description: Excavate Centre Of C/W To Locate Surface Water System, Check For Blocakages And Carry Repairs As Necessary Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Fort St Ml420098 : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A Rattling Manhole Cover On Post Cip C/W, 4 Way Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: From Monkton Street To Surrey Street (Ml310096): St Johns Road-Ryde:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H1) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Structure Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : 20 Yards Past Little Upton Farmhouse On The Right. : Gatehouse Road-Ryde – 1683

Works description: Excavate/Investigate Within The C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : O/S Rosemary Cottage : Langbridge-Newchurch – 1819

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Carry Any Necessary Repairs To System Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 24 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Chubbies + My Pa Office, High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Cherry Picker

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Opp No 50 : Nodes Road-Northwood

Works description: Reset (Or Replace) Low 600x600mm Inspection Cover In C/W. Frame Appears To Move Slightly, Cover Rattles & Frame & Cover Sunken, With Cracking Of Surrounding C/W. * Ttl’S Required. Nb: Post-Cip. (Enquiry 16098858) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Bullen Cross Approx 411 M Nw On Calthorpe Road

Works description: Ryde – 400381 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Just Past Butterfly World 3rd One On The Left Hand Side : Whiterails Road-Newport – 10500

Works description: Ironwork

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Plots 8-12 At 70-73

Works description: Lay New Main And Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Long House, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 24

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cleavers Close, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead : From Junction With Binstead Lodge Road 90m, Ml 363480 : Cleavers Close-Binstead

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: St Helens : From Junction With Lower Green Road, 360m, Ml 330308 : Latimer Road-St Helens

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Bay Shore Hotel

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2, St. Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 36

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wallis Close, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

23 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wallis Close, Wroxall.

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road

Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Adelaide Grove (Ml 140079) : Yarborough Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Give Way) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start