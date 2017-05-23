Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd May 2017

If you’re on the roads today (23rd May) find out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Arctic Road
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road)
24 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Daringe works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gatehouse Road
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)
23 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Langbridge
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)
23 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cranmore : 350m Eastof Hill Place Lane : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore
Works description: Repair Gully Cranmore
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Opp Housing Development Site Between 70 & 73 : Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Excavate Centre Of C/W To Locate Surface Water System, Check For Blocakages And Carry Repairs As Necessary Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Fort St Ml420098 : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A Rattling Manhole Cover On Post Cip C/W, 4 Way Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: From Monkton Street To Surrey Street (Ml310096): St Johns Road-Ryde:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H1) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 20 Yards Past Little Upton Farmhouse On The Right. : Gatehouse Road-Ryde – 1683
Works description: Excavate/Investigate Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : O/S Rosemary Cottage : Langbridge-Newchurch – 1819
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Carry Any Necessary Repairs To System Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 24 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Chubbies + My Pa Office, High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opp No 50 : Nodes Road-Northwood
Works description: Reset (Or Replace) Low 600x600mm Inspection Cover In C/W. Frame Appears To Move Slightly, Cover Rattles & Frame & Cover Sunken, With Cracking Of Surrounding C/W. * Ttl’S Required. Nb: Post-Cip. (Enquiry 16098858) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Bullen Cross Approx 411 M Nw On Calthorpe Road
Works description: Ryde – 400381 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Just Past Butterfly World 3rd One On The Left Hand Side : Whiterails Road-Newport – 10500
Works description: Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Plots 8-12 At 70-73
Works description: Lay New Main And Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Long House, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cleavers Close, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : From Junction With Binstead Lodge Road 90m, Ml 363480 : Cleavers Close-Binstead
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: St Helens : From Junction With Lower Green Road, 360m, Ml 330308 : Latimer Road-St Helens
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Bay Shore Hotel
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2, St. Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 36
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wallis Close, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wallis Close, Wroxall.
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road
Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Adelaide Grove (Ml 140079) : Yarborough Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Give Way) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

