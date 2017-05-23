Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Arctic Road
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road)
24 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Daringe works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gatehouse Road
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)
23 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Langbridge
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)
23 May — 25 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 May — 25 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cranmore : 350m Eastof Hill Place Lane : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore
Works description: Repair Gully Cranmore
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Opp Housing Development Site Between 70 & 73 : Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Excavate Centre Of C/W To Locate Surface Water System, Check For Blocakages And Carry Repairs As Necessary Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Fort St Ml420098 : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A Rattling Manhole Cover On Post Cip C/W, 4 Way Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: From Monkton Street To Surrey Street (Ml310096): St Johns Road-Ryde:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H1) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 20 Yards Past Little Upton Farmhouse On The Right. : Gatehouse Road-Ryde – 1683
Works description: Excavate/Investigate Within The C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : O/S Rosemary Cottage : Langbridge-Newchurch – 1819
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Carry Any Necessary Repairs To System Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 24 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Chubbies + My Pa Office, High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opp No 50 : Nodes Road-Northwood
Works description: Reset (Or Replace) Low 600x600mm Inspection Cover In C/W. Frame Appears To Move Slightly, Cover Rattles & Frame & Cover Sunken, With Cracking Of Surrounding C/W. * Ttl’S Required. Nb: Post-Cip. (Enquiry 16098858) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Bullen Cross Approx 411 M Nw On Calthorpe Road
Works description: Ryde – 400381 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Just Past Butterfly World 3rd One On The Left Hand Side : Whiterails Road-Newport – 10500
Works description: Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Plots 8-12 At 70-73
Works description: Lay New Main And Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Long House, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cleavers Close, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : From Junction With Binstead Lodge Road 90m, Ml 363480 : Cleavers Close-Binstead
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: St Helens : From Junction With Lower Green Road, 360m, Ml 330308 : Latimer Road-St Helens
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Bay Shore Hotel
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2, St. Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 36
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wallis Close, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
23 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wallis Close, Wroxall.
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road
Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Adelaide Grove (Ml 140079) : Yarborough Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Give Way) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
