Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : located between no 1 & 2 (j/o Lind St to Spencer Rd. : West Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BROOK : On the Brightstone bound side of the c/way on the bend halfway between the 2 jncs of the triangle : Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : 18 : Cedar Drive-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between the jct with St. James’s street and the first bend. : Chapel Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hollis Drive, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s No.14 : Hollis Drive-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Longwood Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : Adj to Yaffle Cottage just above the Adgestone village name plate sign : Longwood Lane-Lake

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From the bend at Adgestone Caravan Park up to Whitehouse Farm House : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nunwell Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : O/s No.1 : Nunwell Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : os Luccombe Court : Priory Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : O/s the railway station between Station Avenue and Nunwell Street : Station Road-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Dove Cottage : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

24 November — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 20a Weeks Road Ryde

Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner in sewer C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH STREET (ML 530034) : J/O CHURCH ST NO/ENT-Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Across 2 houses/access to vally – Upper Green Road – St Helens

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

24 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Mottistone bound side of the c/way opposite the 40mph repeater sign : Brook Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cliff Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH RANELAGH ROAD (ML 440196) : J/O RANELAGH RD ON COL N/E

Works description: LED illumination and relocation of existing illuminated sign LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BROOK ROAD (ML 440242) : J/O BROOK RD G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 NUNWELL COTTAGES, EAST ASHEY LANE, RYDE, IOW.

Works description: -RENEW LEAKING FIRE HYDRANT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 GILLS CLIFF ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGH

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 GORDON CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WISTERIA COTTAGE, HIGH STREET, NEWCHURCH.IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

23 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, WEST TO OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF ROYAL CRESCENT (ML 430201): J/O

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: DRAKEFELL, OLD PARK ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchards Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

23 November — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 660443 : Orchards Way-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660443 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 November — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from junction with Alexandra Road to Steephill Road 253, ML 440287 : Prospect Road-Sha

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640220) : J/O TENNYSON RD N/E

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THE ROOF TREE, ST. ALBANS ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE CAR PARK (ML 440300) : O/S NO 17 NRT SIGN

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

24 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 71 STATION RD WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start