Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Macketts Lane
Location: at Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Macketts Lane)
24 April — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Market Hill
Location: at Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Market Hill)
24 April — 27 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (High Street)
24 April — 27 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 April — 27 April
Road closure
Name: Castle Road
Location: at Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Castle Road)
24 April — 27 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Monkton Street
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)
24 April — 26 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 April — 26 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Holyrood Street
Location: at Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Holyrood Street)
24 April — 26 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 April — 26 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: York Avenue,East Cowes
Location: at A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (York Avenue,East Cowes)
24 April — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: York Avenue,East Cowes
Location: at A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (York Avenue,East Cowes)
24 April — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Street/High Street
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Church Street/High Street)
24 April — 05 May
No vehicle access
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
24 April — 05 May
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Rectory Road (both sides)
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Rectory Road (both sides))
24 April — 05 May
Clearway / no stopping
Name: High Street (both sides)
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (High Street (both sides))
24 April — 05 May
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Blackgang Road (both sides)
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Blackgang Road (both sides))
24 April — 05 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 April — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Fairlee Road
Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Fairlee Road)
24 April — 03 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 April — 03 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of Victoria Avenue (Ml 420032) : High Street-Shanklin
Works description: Remedial Works To Crossing By Spar Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde : Opposite Number 9 : Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Eurovia Works Reset Rocking/ Noisy Cover Within The C/W Tm: |Possible 2 Way Lights Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: Ml 530033 Between The Junctions Of Blackgang Road To Newport Road: Church Street-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 03 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Medina College To Racecource Roundabout : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Patching Repairs To Carriageway Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Annex At No 24
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: From Junction With Bathingbourne Lane, 420m Northwest, Ml 440177: Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: From End Of Macketts Lane 459m East, Ml 440178: Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) To Include Pre Works Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os 11
Works description: Lay New Service From Mid Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 65 Monkton Street, Ryde
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Just Before The Bridge Going Into Sandown Along Morton Road : Morton Common-Brading
Works description: Hedge Needs Trimming Back
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : Newport Bound Just Past Entrance To Quarr Abbey : Next Light
Works description: Adjust Leaning S/L Column To Upright Position
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 28 April
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Wootton : O/S 69 : Fishbourne Lane-Wootton
Works description: Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Arreton Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before Twenty Acre Plantation Outdoor Laser Combat : Briddlesfor
Works description: Reset Gully
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Ryde : From The Jnc To The Hovercraft Terminal To The Roundabout : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: P/H’S On Both Sides Of The Centreline
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : High Street Ventnor, Opp The Kitchen @ London House. : High Street-Ventnor
Works description: Rocking Man Hole Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Appx 250m Past Kennerly Cottages On The Merstone Bound Side Of The C/Way : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Ditch Cleaning With A Mech Digger And Grips Re-Establishing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 08 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113) : Noke Common-Newport
Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Park Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : From The Entrance To Park Farm Towards The North (Behind The Plastic Bollards) To The Metal Gate Just Beyond
Works description: Ditch Requires Re-Establishing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S 44 Shide Rd, On Cnr Chestnut Close : Shide Road-Newport – 8209
Works description: Replace Side-Entry Gully
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 92 Station Rd, Wootton
Works description: Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os Plots 4 & 5 At Junc Of Warden Road
Works description: Lay New Main From Farside Carriageway To Warden Road & Lay New Services From Near Side Footway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth : From The Start Of The Tree Line On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Down From The Jnc With Thor
Works description: Ditch Clearing Out And Grips Re-Establishing With A Mechanical Digger
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Warden Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os Plots 1-3
Works description: Lay New Main From Junction Of The Avenue To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Natwest
Works description: Hoarding App. 104 High Street, Cowes – 24/04 – 27/04
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 10 Wight Hall C The Strand Ryde I
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Castle St, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Excavate Test Hole To Investigate Leak
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Outside Driftwood Beachbar (Ml 430099) : Opp No 35
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Between Daish Way Junction And Access To Hospital / Ambulance Station
Works description: Installation Of Data Cable Across Carriageway And Footway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : To The West Of The Pier, Opposite Old Arcade (Ml 441200) : Adj Column 4
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Opposite Legends Restaurant (Ml 440199) : Opp No 46
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Spur At End Of Pursley Close, Ml 440418a : Pursley Close-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : From Junction With High Street, 250m, Ml 341315 : Rectory Drive-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No. 17 Steyne Road In Steyne Road In Footway.
Works description: Excavate & Connect To Sgn Gas Main Providing Gas Supply To New Housing Development. Approx Dimensions: 1.5m X 0.5m Footway. Depth: 0.8m.
Responsibility for works: E S Pipelines Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At J/W Ratcliffe Avenue On Swanmore Road
Works description: Excavate To Clear Blocked Ducts In Footway
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Webster Way, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
24 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S On 8 Webster Way
Works description: Sandown – 386687 – 53 Mtrs Of Duct From Jf2 Outside Customer At No 8 42 Mtrs In Soft 11 Mtrs In Hard Ptd Confirmed With Customer Who Wishes To Be On Site. Surface Type – Null. Site Marked. Customer Wishes To Be On Site. Customer Contact – Mrs Hickey Contact No 07770753566.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 24th April, 2017
By Sally Perry
