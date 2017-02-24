Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 February — 28 February
Road closure
Name: Lower Road/Longwood Lane
Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Lower Road/Longwood Lane)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Locks Green Road
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)
24 February — 28 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Whiteoak Lane
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Whiteoak Lane)
24 February — 28 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Structure repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wellington Road
Location: at Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Wellington Road)
24 February — 28 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Structure repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: West Street
Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)
24 February — 28 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 February — 28 February
Suspension of one-way
Name: West Street
Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Westhill Lane
Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)
24 February — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Love Lane
Location: at Love Lane, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Love Lane)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works and vegetation maintenance
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
24 February — 28 February
Road closure
Name: Medina Way Route A
Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Medina Way Route A)
24 February — 28 February
Road closure
Name: Medina Way Route B
Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Medina Way Route B)
24 February — 28 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
24 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Incident, Landslip
The closure is necessary due to unsafe steps and the surrounding active landslip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine
Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine)
24 February — 24 August
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine
Location: at Freshwater Footpath 35, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath F60 (Part), Shippards Chine)
24 February — 24 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Incident, Incident
The closure is necessary due to the unsafe seawall surface at the rear of Beach Cottage
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton
Location: at Niton And Whitwell Footpath 46, Niton, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton)
24 February — 24 August
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton
Location: at Niton And Whitwell Footpath 46, Niton, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath NT46 (Part),Castlehaven, Niton)
24 February — 24 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: O/S Locks Green House On Both Sides Of The C/Way: Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Longwood Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lake: Drain Outside Is Blocked: Longwood Lane-Lake – 1758
Works description: Carry Out A Cctv Survey Of The Drain
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Love Lane, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: Appx Halfway Down The Lane Adj To The Cricket Club Gate: Love Lane-Ventnor
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: O/S And Opp Warbridge Farm.: Lower Road-Brading – 19436
Works description: Gully Defect Works Following Gully Cleansing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: On The Lane Divide Next To The Slip Road And On The Centreline Between The Two Lanes: Medina Way-Newp
Works description: C/Way Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Wellington Road – Ryde: Wellington Road—Wellington Road-Ryde
Works description: Clear Vegetation From Low Wall Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: West Street: West Street—West Street-Newport
Works description: Rake Out And Repoint Cracking. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 27 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: Appx 50m Past Whiteoak Cottages On The Shalfleet Bound Side Of The C/Way: Whiteoak Lane-Porchfield
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: Halfway Between Town Lane Jnc And Whiteoak Cottages On The Porchfield Bound Side Of The C/Way: Whi
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Appleford Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight
25 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 157m East, At The Jnc, 82m West, 251m West Of Jnc Appleford Lane On, Appleford Road
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Fail Voids Around Carriageway Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In S/S Approx 444mtrs North From Entrance To Leigh House , Blackwater Hollow
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure Around C/W Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Ashengrove Farm Calbourne Road Newport Po30 4hu
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 32 And Os 72, Fishbourne Lane
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure In C/W
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 19 Fishbourne Lane
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure Around C/W Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 02 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: Scaff. App. 1 High Street, Newport – 24/02 – 02/03
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
25 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Btwn 25m East From Jcn Upper Lane And 50 East From Jcn Upper Lane, Limerstone Road
Works description: Remedial Defect To Clear Highway Defect Core Failure In C/W
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 09 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 131 Hunnyhill Road, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Mill Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Skip App. 9 Mill Road, Yarmouth – 24/02 – 02/03
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
24 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 100 To Os 104 On Newport Road
Works description: Ventnor – 362019 – Duct Lay – From Existing Jrf3 Atwp1 Lay 20m D54 In F/W To Connect To Site Boundary At Wp2
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 24th February, 2017 6:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f2B
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓