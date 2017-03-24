Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th March 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (24th March 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Roadworks traffic light (Cowleaze)

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Barfield
Location: at Barfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Barfield)
24 March — 28 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Barfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 March — 28 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Step repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Osborne Steps
Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Osborne Steps)
24 March — 28 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 March — 28 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Incident, Landslip
The closure is necessary due to the likelihood of danger to the public whilst work is taking place on or near the footpath.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath CS4,Cowes
Location: at Cowes And East Cowes Footpath 4, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS4,Cowes)
24 March — 24 September
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath CS4,Cowes
Location: at Cowes And East Cowes Footpath 4, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath CS4,Cowes)
24 March — 24 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : O/S No.3 Barfield Lodge : Barfield-Ryde
Works description: 10 X P/H’S Various Sizes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : Metal Steps : Osborne Steps-Shanklin
Works description: Weld Metal Plate To Steps
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : 1. Os No 2 (1 Ph) 2. Nr Junc Mitton Rd (1 Ph) 3. Os No 22 (1 Ph) 4. Os No 26 (1 Ph) 5. Os No 30 (2 Phs)
Works description: Repair Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 51
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – Rf01-1002133
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dubbers, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Dubbers Godshill Ventnor Isle Of Wigh
Works description: Repair Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Ml 240033: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New Plot Between Harts Lane & Chequers Inn Road,Niton Road, Rookley, Iow.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Perowne Way , Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Disconnect Old Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

