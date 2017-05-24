Isle of Wight roadworks 24th May 2017Wednesday 24th May 2017 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Arctic Road
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road)
24 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Opp Ascot House Approx 170 M West On Quarr Hill
Works description: Ryde – 400389 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cranmore : 350m Eastof Hill Place Lane : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore
Works description: Repair Gully Cranmore
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Opp Housing Development Site Between 70 & 73 : Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Excavate Centre Of C/W To Locate Surface Water System, Check For Blocakages And Carry Repairs As Necessary Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Fort St Ml420098 : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A Rattling Manhole Cover On Post Cip C/W, 4 Way Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: From Monkton Street To Surrey Street (Ml310096): St Johns Road-Ryde:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H1) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent To Approx 55mtrs South East Of Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chalk Hill House, Bowcombe Road, Newport ,Iow.
Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Bullen Cross Approx 411 M Nw On Calthorpe Road
Works description: Ryde – 400381 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Plots 8-12 At 70-73
Works description: Lay New Main And Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Long House, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Binstead Lodge Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : From Fleming Close To Hillrise Avenue 124m, Ml 340484 : Binstead Lodge Road-Binstead
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Beatrice Avenue (Ml 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway)) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kennedy Close, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With High Street 66m Ml360663 : Kennedy Close-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Brading : From The Very End Of Lower Furlongs, 263m Back Towards Station Road, Ml 340322 : Lower Furlongs-Brading
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jersey Cottage
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Bay Shore Hotel
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2, St. Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 36
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road
Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Adelaide Grove (Ml 140079) : Yarborough Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Give Way) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
