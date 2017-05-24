Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Arctic Road

Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Arctic Road)

24 May — 26 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Opp Ascot House Approx 170 M West On Quarr Hill

Works description: Ryde – 400389 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cranmore : 350m Eastof Hill Place Lane : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore

Works description: Repair Gully Cranmore

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Opp Housing Development Site Between 70 & 73 : Arctic Road-Cowes

Works description: Excavate Centre Of C/W To Locate Surface Water System, Check For Blocakages And Carry Repairs As Necessary Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Junction Of Fort St Ml420098 : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A Rattling Manhole Cover On Post Cip C/W, 4 Way Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: From Monkton Street To Surrey Street (Ml310096): St Johns Road-Ryde:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H1) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent To Approx 55mtrs South East Of Rear Of 22 Hewitt Crescent

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Chalk Hill House, Bowcombe Road, Newport ,Iow.

Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Bullen Cross Approx 411 M Nw On Calthorpe Road

Works description: Ryde – 400381 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Plots 8-12 At 70-73

Works description: Lay New Main And Services From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Long House, Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 24

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Binstead Lodge Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead : From Fleming Close To Hillrise Avenue 124m, Ml 340484 : Binstead Lodge Road-Binstead

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Beatrice Avenue (Ml 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway)) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kennedy Close, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Wootton : Whole Length Of Close From Junction With High Street 66m Ml360663 : Kennedy Close-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Brading : From The Very End Of Lower Furlongs, 263m Back Towards Station Road, Ml 340322 : Lower Furlongs-Brading

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jersey Cottage

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Bay Shore Hotel

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2, St. Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 36

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road

Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Adelaide Grove (Ml 140079) : Yarborough Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Give Way) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start