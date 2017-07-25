Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Various Road Closures for the Cowes Main Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cowes Main Carnival
Location: at B3325,C75,A3020,C78 Crossfield Avenue,Park Road,Victoria Road,Mill Hill Road,Birmingham Road,High Street,Bath Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Main Carnival)
26 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility manhole repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)
26 July — 28 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)
26 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 July — 28 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)
26 July — 28 July
Reversal of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)
26 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
25 July — 26 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
25 July — 26 July
Diversion route
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
25 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye
Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)
26 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye
Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)
26 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Winkle Street,Calbourne
Location: at Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Winkle Street,Calbourne)
25 July — 27 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Park Road,Ryde
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)
25 July — 27 July
Diversion route
Name: Park Road,Ryde
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)
25 July — 27 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh
Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Between Connaught Road Jnc And Glossop Close Jnc : York Avenue-Eas
Works description: Various Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Carpet Store Avenue Rd Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S Southlands Mews, Located Between J/O Belvedere St & Dover St : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriagway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Junction Of St Bettesworth Road (Middle Of C/W) : St Michaels Avenue-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Adjacent To Laurel Cottage. : Winkle Street-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Madeira Road On Church Street
Works description: Ryde 365059 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junc With Church Street To Approx 10m East To Cross The Road On Madeira Road
Works description: Ryde 365059 -Duct Overlay � Lay Approx 19m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Victoria Avenue Shanklin Po37 6 Pl
Works description: Shanklin – 378812 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: App For No 15.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 38
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woody Bank Colwell Lane Freshwater Isl
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 57 Cooper Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Coronation House
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 33 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 385176 – Demolish And Rebuild Joint Box – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Taylor Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240225) : Fieldfare Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillside, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240281) : Hillside-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sportsmans Rest, Main Road, Porchfield, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Fire Htdrant Broken Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land Adj To 44
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street
Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
School Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Newchurch Primary School
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Terrace Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 241370) : Terrace Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 1 (Ml 240234) : West Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 25th July, 2017 7:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fuP
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓