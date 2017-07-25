Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Various Road Closures for the Cowes Main Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cowes Main Carnival

Location: at B3325,C75,A3020,C78 Crossfield Avenue,Park Road,Victoria Road,Mill Hill Road,Birmingham Road,High Street,Bath Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Main Carnival)

26 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility manhole repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)

26 July — 28 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)

26 July — 28 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 July — 28 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)

26 July — 28 July

Reversal of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)

26 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

25 July — 26 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

25 July — 26 July

Diversion route

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

25 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye

Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)

26 July — 28 July

Diversion route

Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye

Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)

26 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Winkle Street,Calbourne

Location: at Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Winkle Street,Calbourne)

25 July — 27 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Park Road,Ryde

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)

25 July — 27 July

Diversion route

Name: Park Road,Ryde

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)

25 July — 27 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh

Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Between Connaught Road Jnc And Glossop Close Jnc : York Avenue-Eas

Works description: Various Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Carpet Store Avenue Rd Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S Southlands Mews, Located Between J/O Belvedere St & Dover St : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriagway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Junction Of St Bettesworth Road (Middle Of C/W) : St Michaels Avenue-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Adjacent To Laurel Cottage. : Winkle Street-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Madeira Road On Church Street

Works description: Ryde 365059 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junc With Church Street To Approx 10m East To Cross The Road On Madeira Road

Works description: Ryde 365059 -Duct Overlay � Lay Approx 19m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 Victoria Avenue Shanklin Po37 6 Pl

Works description: Shanklin – 378812 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: App For No 15.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 38

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Woody Bank Colwell Lane Freshwater Isl

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 57 Cooper Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Coronation House

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 33 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport – 385176 – Demolish And Rebuild Joint Box – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Taylor Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240225) : Fieldfare Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillside, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240281) : Hillside-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sportsmans Rest, Main Road, Porchfield, Iow.

Works description: – Renew Fire Htdrant Broken Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land Adj To 44

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street

Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Newchurch Primary School

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Terrace Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 241370) : Terrace Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 1 (Ml 240234) : West Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start