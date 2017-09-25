Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Pauls View Road

Location: at St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Pauls View Road)

25 September — 04 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Victoria Road

Location: at Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Victoria Road)

25 September — 04 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

25 September — 04 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)

25 September — 06 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

25 September — 06 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Road

Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Church Road)

26 September — 28 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 September — 28 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: East Ashey Lane

Location: at West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (East Ashey Lane)

25 September — 06 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

25 September — 06 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The revocation is required to allow access to premises and businesses whilst highway safety works are undertaken.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Suspension of one-way

Name: Cliff Road,Lake

Location: at Cliff Road, Lake, Isle of Wight (Cliff Road,Lake)

25 September — 23 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Quay Street To Coppins Bridge, 222m, Ml 210135 : High Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv -Urban:H3) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From St James Square To Quay Street 194m, Ml 210134 : High Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv -Urban:H3) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet : O/S The Glen : Church Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 04 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Fairlee Road, 134m, Ml 260276: St Pauls View Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 04 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From Cross Lane To Fairlee Road (Ml240275): Victoria Road-Newport:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Newpor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Hardin Shute 610m Southeast Ml 330370 : West Lane-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:Uh3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Doctors Lane 640m Northwest Ml 330369 : West Lane-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:Uh3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 27 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 26 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Drive Of 21 Lushington Hill Wootton Bridge Ryde Po33 4nt

Works description: Openreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Replace Telegraph Pole. 0930-1530. Work Can Be Carried Out From Drive Of No.21.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 34 On High Street

Works description: Newport 411556 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 58 Place Road On Place Road

Works description: Cowes – 435212 – Other – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 10m Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Cw From Existing Jrc14 To New Site Entrance

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : O/S Num 26 Gills Cliff Rd : Ventnor

Works description: Rep And Paco 2 X Gullies Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside No 66

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road

Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 51 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between 51 And 35,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Various Locations : Northwood

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Garfield House, Victoria Street, Ryde, Iow.

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Zig Zag Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: – Reinstate Defect

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 Atherley Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Victory Accomodation, Arctic Rd, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: New House, High Street, Wroxall, Iow.

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Grass Verge Opposite Rowntree Drive

Works description: Hand Dug Trial Hole On Behalf Of Vodafone To Establish Services. All Work Off The Road With Signing And Guarding In Accordance With Chapter 8. Full Re-Instatement

Responsibility for works: Vodafone Group

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 15 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 109

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Footway Infront Of Jewson Showroom

Works description: Hand Dug Trial Hole On Behalf Of O2 To Establish Services. All Work Off The Road With Signing And Guarding In Accordance With Chapter 8. Full Re-Instatement. Vehicle To Be Parked In Jewson Car Park.

Responsibility for works: O2 (UK) Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Downlands, Chale Street, Chale, Iow.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Birmingham Road, Cowes

Works description: Skip – Reynolds And Read

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Brook Road ,Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At Junc Of Gully Lane And Seahaven

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Road To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Oakfield Cof E School,Great Preston Road, Ryde

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamstead Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Jct Main Road To O/S Myrtle Cottage

Works description: Traffic Management Required For Tree Cutting Works.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

James Avenue, Lake, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 41 James Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 28 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Nelsons Quay, St. Helens, Iow.

Works description: – Renew Prv.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 23 Lugley Street Newport

Works description: Dig To Reset Frame And Cover On The Kerbline

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Weir Cottage Mill Square, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14

Works description: Phase 2 Of Works Excavation Of Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Cdonvert Interim Site To Perm Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Permanent Re-Instatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 26

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

26 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 65 St Martins Road, Ventnor, Po38 3bd

Works description: Replacement Of Damaged Telegraph Pole – Off Peak Working Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Steephill Road 10m Off Junct With High Street Shanklin Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Works To Rebuild The Manhole Chamber In The Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Entrance To Bookers

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodlands Crescent, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

25 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 17

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0