Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (25th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road works

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Pauls View Road
Location: at St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Pauls View Road)
25 September — 04 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Victoria Road
Location: at Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Victoria Road)
25 September — 04 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
25 September — 04 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)
25 September — 06 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
25 September — 06 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
26 September — 28 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 September — 28 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: East Ashey Lane
Location: at West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (East Ashey Lane)
25 September — 06 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
25 September — 06 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The revocation is required to allow access to premises and businesses whilst highway safety works are undertaken.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Suspension of one-way
Name: Cliff Road,Lake
Location: at Cliff Road, Lake, Isle of Wight (Cliff Road,Lake)
25 September — 23 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Quay Street To Coppins Bridge, 222m, Ml 210135 : High Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv -Urban:H3) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From St James Square To Quay Street 194m, Ml 210134 : High Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv -Urban:H3) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet : O/S The Glen : Church Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls View Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 04 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Fairlee Road, 134m, Ml 260276: St Pauls View Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 04 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Cross Lane To Fairlee Road (Ml240275): Victoria Road-Newport:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Newpor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Hardin Shute 610m Southeast Ml 330370 : West Lane-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:Uh3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

West Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Doctors Lane 640m Northwest Ml 330369 : West Lane-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:Uh3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 26 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Drive Of 21 Lushington Hill Wootton Bridge Ryde Po33 4nt
Works description: Openreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Replace Telegraph Pole. 0930-1530. Work Can Be Carried Out From Drive Of No.21.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 34 On High Street
Works description: Newport 411556 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 58 Place Road On Place Road
Works description: Cowes – 435212 – Other – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 10m Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Cw From Existing Jrc14 To New Site Entrance
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : O/S Num 26 Gills Cliff Rd : Ventnor
Works description: Rep And Paco 2 X Gullies Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 66
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road
Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 51 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between 51 And 35,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Various Locations : Northwood
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Garfield House, Victoria Street, Ryde, Iow.
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Zig Zag Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Zig Zag Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Reinstate Defect
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 Atherley Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Victory Accomodation, Arctic Rd, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New House, High Street, Wroxall, Iow.
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Grass Verge Opposite Rowntree Drive
Works description: Hand Dug Trial Hole On Behalf Of Vodafone To Establish Services. All Work Off The Road With Signing And Guarding In Accordance With Chapter 8. Full Re-Instatement
Responsibility for works: Vodafone Group
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 15 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 109
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Footway Infront Of Jewson Showroom
Works description: Hand Dug Trial Hole On Behalf Of O2 To Establish Services. All Work Off The Road With Signing And Guarding In Accordance With Chapter 8. Full Re-Instatement. Vehicle To Be Parked In Jewson Car Park.
Responsibility for works: O2 (UK) Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Downlands, Chale Street, Chale, Iow.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Birmingham Road, Cowes
Works description: Skip – Reynolds And Read
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Brook Road ,Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At Junc Of Gully Lane And Seahaven
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Road To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Oakfield Cof E School,Great Preston Road, Ryde
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hamstead Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Jct Main Road To O/S Myrtle Cottage
Works description: Traffic Management Required For Tree Cutting Works.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

James Avenue, Lake, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 41 James Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 28 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Nelsons Quay, St. Helens, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Prv.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 23 Lugley Street Newport
Works description: Dig To Reset Frame And Cover On The Kerbline
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Weir Cottage Mill Square, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In C/W And F/W From Jcn Wellington Rd To O/S 14
Works description: Phase 2 Of Works Excavation Of Footways For Connection Of New Substation For Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Cdonvert Interim Site To Perm Redevelopment Of Carisbrooke College. Permanent Re-Instatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 26
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
26 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 65 St Martins Road, Ventnor, Po38 3bd
Works description: Replacement Of Damaged Telegraph Pole – Off Peak Working Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Steephill Road 10m Off Junct With High Street Shanklin Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Works To Rebuild The Manhole Chamber In The Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Entrance To Bookers
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodlands Crescent, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
25 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 17
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 25th September, 2017 6:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fF9

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*