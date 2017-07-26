Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Various Road Closures for the Cowes Main Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cowes Main Carnival
Location: at B3325,C75,A3020,C78 Crossfield Avenue,Park Road,Victoria Road,Mill Hill Road,Birmingham Road,High Street,Bath Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Main Carnival)
26 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility manhole repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)
26 July — 28 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)
26 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
26 July — 28 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)
26 July — 28 July
Reversal of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)
26 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye
Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)
26 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye
Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)
26 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Between Connaught Road Jnc And Glossop Close Jnc : York Avenue-Eas
Works description: Various Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Carpet Store Avenue Rd Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Junction Of St Bettesworth Road (Middle Of C/W) : St Michaels Avenue-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Madeira Road On Church Street
Works description: Ryde 365059 – Overlay Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junc With Church Street To Approx 10m East To Cross The Road On Madeira Road
Works description: Ryde 365059 -Duct Overlay Lay Approx 19m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 38
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interin To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 10 On Embankment Road
Works description: Bembridge – 411301 – Other – Maintenance Excavation
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : To The East Of Meadow Green, Outside Number 1 (Ml 230102) : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Woody Bank Colwell Lane Freshwater Isl
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Overlay Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Taylor Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240225) : Fieldfare Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So 170 On Furrlongs On Furrlongs
Works description: Newport 421889 – To Build New Joint Box In Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sportsmans Rest, Main Road, Porchfield, Iow.
Works description: – Renew Fire Htdrant Broken Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 Melville Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
School Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Newchurch Primary School
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road
Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Terrace Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 241370) : Terrace Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
26 July — 28 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 1 (Ml 240234) : West Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 26th July, 2017 7:59am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
