Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Various Road Closures for the Cowes Main Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Cowes Main Carnival

Location: at B3325,C75,A3020,C78 Crossfield Avenue,Park Road,Victoria Road,Mill Hill Road,Birmingham Road,High Street,Bath Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Main Carnival)

26 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility manhole repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)

26 July — 28 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)

26 July — 28 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

26 July — 28 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)

26 July — 28 July

Reversal of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)

26 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye

Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)

26 July — 28 July

Diversion route

Name: St Michaels Avenue, Rye

Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Rye)

26 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Between Connaught Road Jnc And Glossop Close Jnc : York Avenue-Eas

Works description: Various Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Carpet Store Avenue Rd Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Junction Of St Bettesworth Road (Middle Of C/W) : St Michaels Avenue-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Madeira Road On Church Street

Works description: Ryde 365059 – Overlay Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junc With Church Street To Approx 10m East To Cross The Road On Madeira Road

Works description: Ryde 365059 -Duct Overlay Lay Approx 19m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 38

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interin To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 10 On Embankment Road

Works description: Bembridge – 411301 – Other – Maintenance Excavation

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : To The East Of Meadow Green, Outside Number 1 (Ml 230102) : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Woody Bank Colwell Lane Freshwater Isl

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Overlay Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Taylor Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240225) : Fieldfare Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: So 170 On Furrlongs On Furrlongs

Works description: Newport 421889 – To Build New Joint Box In Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sportsmans Rest, Main Road, Porchfield, Iow.

Works description: – Renew Fire Htdrant Broken Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 Melville Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Newchurch Primary School

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road

Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Terrace Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 241370) : Terrace Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

26 July — 28 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 1 (Ml 240234) : West Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0