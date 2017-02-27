Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Replacement of Shanklin Cliff Lift bridge with new lift bridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Eastcliff Esplanade
Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 72, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Eastcliff Esplanade)
27 February — 25 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 72, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 February — 25 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
Hedge / Tree cutting overhanging highway. Works by Groundsells
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Leeson Road
Location: at A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Leeson Road)
27 February — 03 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public whilst works are undertaken
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland
Location: at Totland Footpath 20, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland)
27 February — 28 February
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland
Location: at Totland Footpath 20, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland)
27 February — 28 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure has become necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public whilst works are undettken on or near the path
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland
Location: at Totland Footpath 33, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland)
27 February — 20 March
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland
Location: at Totland Footpath 33, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland)
27 February — 20 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 03 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 180 Fairlee Road Newport Po30 2ew
Works description: Access Required To Bt Under Ground Structure For Cabling Work
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 13 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Sub-Station To O/S 35 High St Carisbrooke
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 03 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : Entrance To Tesco Express And Majestic Wines : High Street-Wootton
Works description: C/Way Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Walls Road: Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 28 February
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Tree On The Verge Opposite County Hall : Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Tree Pruning Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 07 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os Newport Cemetry
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: North Bound 60m Before The Roundabout.: Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Binstead: Opp Jct Of Wellington Road: Winston Avenue—Broadway Crescent-Binstead
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 10 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction Of Medina Avenue & Church Litten (Ml 210142): J/O Medina Av Signals
Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (New48) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Bend At The Bottom Of The Hill: Mersley Downs
Works description: Idr – Gully Cover Asset No. 4391 This Cover Is Loose And Needs Resetting Too Dangerous To Stop And Fill On Mobile Works And Photograph Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Thornhill, Castle Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover,Customer Complaints
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 11 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Gurnard : From Gurnard Marsh South Towards Rew Street Dairy, Mls 130065, 130067, 130068 : Rew Street-Gurnard
Works description: Prep Works Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Roud Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 03 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Whole Length Of Roud Road And Roud Lane : Roud Lane-Godshill
Works description: Prepworks To Include Works To Driveways And Installing Temporary Drainage Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 28 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake: : 2nd From Newport Rd
Works description: Please Reset Column To Upright, Recement Base If Required (Sl: Streetlightnotuptostandard) Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 2 Avalon Cottages, Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Iow.
Works description: Renew Approx 60m Of Water Main In Whitwell Road,This Is Part Of The Gills Cliff Water Main Renewal Scheme.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So 7 On Avenue Road
Works description: Freshwater – 367250 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bay View Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 10 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Gurnard: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Lower Church Road, 101m, Ml 160311: Bay View Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: From Bridge Road To Langley Road, 135m, Ml 143210: Brunswick Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 32
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Formerly The Dairy Depot (Plots 1,1a,1b, 1c, 5 & 5a)
Works description: Lay New Services From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 150 Furrlongs , Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Junction Of Winston Road To Castle Road, 310m, Ml 240152: Linden Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 10 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Godshill: Whole Length Of Moor View From Junction With School Crescent, 365m, Ml 547197: Moor View-Godshill
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 10 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Rd/Morton Rd To Jct Of Morton Manor Rd
Works description: Installation Of Approx 72m Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Services In C/W Open Cut And Directional Drilling
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Locate Buried Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 12 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Portland Street, Newport, Iow
Works description: Scaff. App. 6 Portland Street, Newport – 27/02 – 12/03
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : Roundabout At The Junction With School Green Road-Freshwater And Hooke Hill. : School Green Road-Freshwat
Works description: C/Way Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Gunville Road, 220m, Ml 240248: Spring Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 10 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Newportroad To Mill Hill Road: St Faiths Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 10 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11
Works description: Excavate To Install New Electric Service Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 2, 55 Town Lane, Sandown
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Junction Of Cedar Drive (Ml 440312) : O/S No 7
Works description: Removal Of A Cut Down Concrete Column That Has A Post Box Attached. New Column And Post Box Provided By Royal Mail Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 07 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 79
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
27 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Winkle Street Near Jnc Lynch Lane
Works description: No Dig Sewer Re-Lining C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
