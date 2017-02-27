Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Replacement of Shanklin Cliff Lift bridge with new lift bridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Eastcliff Esplanade

Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 72, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Eastcliff Esplanade)

27 February — 25 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 72, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 February — 25 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

Hedge / Tree cutting overhanging highway. Works by Groundsells

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Leeson Road

Location: at A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Leeson Road)

27 February — 03 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public whilst works are undertaken

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland

Location: at Totland Footpath 20, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland)

27 February — 28 February

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland

Location: at Totland Footpath 20, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T20 Headon Warren,Totland)

27 February — 28 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure has become necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public whilst works are undettken on or near the path

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland

Location: at Totland Footpath 33, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland)

27 February — 20 March

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland

Location: at Totland Footpath 33, Totland, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath T33,Widdick Chine,Totland)

27 February — 20 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 03 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 180 Fairlee Road Newport Po30 2ew

Works description: Access Required To Bt Under Ground Structure For Cabling Work

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 13 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Sub-Station To O/S 35 High St Carisbrooke

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 03 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : Entrance To Tesco Express And Majestic Wines : High Street-Wootton

Works description: C/Way Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Walls Road: Lane End Road-Bembridge

Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 28 February

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : Tree On The Verge Opposite County Hall : Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Tree Pruning Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 07 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os Newport Cemetry

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: North Bound 60m Before The Roundabout.: Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Binstead: Opp Jct Of Wellington Road: Winston Avenue—Broadway Crescent-Binstead

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 10 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: At The Junction Of Medina Avenue & Church Litten (Ml 210142): J/O Medina Av Signals

Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (New48) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Before The Bend At The Bottom Of The Hill: Mersley Downs

Works description: Idr – Gully Cover Asset No. 4391 This Cover Is Loose And Needs Resetting Too Dangerous To Stop And Fill On Mobile Works And Photograph Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Thornhill, Castle Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover,Customer Complaints

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 11 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Gurnard : From Gurnard Marsh South Towards Rew Street Dairy, Mls 130065, 130067, 130068 : Rew Street-Gurnard

Works description: Prep Works Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Roud Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 03 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Whole Length Of Roud Road And Roud Lane : Roud Lane-Godshill

Works description: Prepworks To Include Works To Driveways And Installing Temporary Drainage Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 28 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: : 2nd From Newport Rd

Works description: Please Reset Column To Upright, Recement Base If Required (Sl: Streetlightnotuptostandard) Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 2 Avalon Cottages, Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Iow.

Works description: Renew Approx 60m Of Water Main In Whitwell Road,This Is Part Of The Gills Cliff Water Main Renewal Scheme.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: So 7 On Avenue Road

Works description: Freshwater – 367250 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bay View Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 10 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Gurnard: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Lower Church Road, 101m, Ml 160311: Bay View Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: From Bridge Road To Langley Road, 135m, Ml 143210: Brunswick Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 32

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Formerly The Dairy Depot (Plots 1,1a,1b, 1c, 5 & 5a)

Works description: Lay New Services From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 150 Furrlongs , Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 08 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: From Junction Of Winston Road To Castle Road, 310m, Ml 240152: Linden Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 10 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Godshill: Whole Length Of Moor View From Junction With School Crescent, 365m, Ml 547197: Moor View-Godshill

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 10 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Rd/Morton Rd To Jct Of Morton Manor Rd

Works description: Installation Of Approx 72m Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Services In C/W Open Cut And Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 Mount Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Locate Buried Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 12 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Portland Street, Newport, Iow

Works description: Scaff. App. 6 Portland Street, Newport – 27/02 – 12/03

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : Roundabout At The Junction With School Green Road-Freshwater And Hooke Hill. : School Green Road-Freshwat

Works description: C/Way Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Gunville Road, 220m, Ml 240248: Spring Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 10 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Newportroad To Mill Hill Road: St Faiths Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 10 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11

Works description: Excavate To Install New Electric Service Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 2, 55 Town Lane, Sandown

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite The Junction Of Cedar Drive (Ml 440312) : O/S No 7

Works description: Removal Of A Cut Down Concrete Column That Has A Post Box Attached. New Column And Post Box Provided By Royal Mail Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 07 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 79

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

27 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Winkle Street Near Jnc Lynch Lane

Works description: No Dig Sewer Re-Lining C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Stew Dean under CC BY 2.0