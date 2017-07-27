Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for the Sandown Children’s Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival

Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)

28 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Parklands Avenue

Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue)

28 July — 08 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 July — 08 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Footpath repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Brook Path

Location: at Brook Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Brook Path)

28 July — 03 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Brook Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 July — 03 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Traffic lights to allow for safe working on overhead power lines

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Newport Road

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)

27 July — 28 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 03 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin : Lane That Leads Back Up Onto Collingwood Road (Brook Path) : Brook Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriagway Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 01 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 194,Baring Road, Cowes Po31 8er

Works description: Cowes – 367389 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Denham Cottage High St Freshwater Isle

Works description: Disconnect Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 89 On School Green Road

Works description: Freshwater 415748 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interin To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 10 On Embankment Road

Works description: Bembridge – 411301 – Other – Maintenance Excavation

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : To The East Of Meadow Green, Outside Number 1 (Ml 230102) : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 07 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 2

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Overlay Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Fairfield Way, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Meter Chamber

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: So 170 On Furrlongs On Furrlongs

Works description: Newport 421889 – To Build New Joint Box In Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Godshill Footpath 22, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junc With West Street To Approx 20m West On Godshill Footpath 22

Works description: Godshill 385773 – Interim To Permanent – In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Goldings Way, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 13 On Goldings Way

Works description: Freshwater – 417221 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 Melville Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road

Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start