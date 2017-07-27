Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the Sandown Children’s Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandown Illuminated Carnival
Location: at B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Sandown Illuminated Carnival)
28 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Parklands Avenue
Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Parklands Avenue)
28 July — 08 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 July — 08 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Footpath repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Brook Path
Location: at Brook Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Brook Path)
28 July — 03 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Brook Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 July — 03 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Traffic lights to allow for safe working on overhead power lines
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
27 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 03 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : Lane That Leads Back Up Onto Collingwood Road (Brook Path) : Brook Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriagway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 01 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 194,Baring Road, Cowes Po31 8er
Works description: Cowes – 367389 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Denham Cottage High St Freshwater Isle
Works description: Disconnect Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 89 On School Green Road
Works description: Freshwater 415748 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interin To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 10 On Embankment Road
Works description: Bembridge – 411301 – Other – Maintenance Excavation
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : To The East Of Meadow Green, Outside Number 1 (Ml 230102) : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 07 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 2
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction Of Lake Hill And Denness Road On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 7 – 404850 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Overlay Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Fairfield Way, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Meter Chamber
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So 170 On Furrlongs On Furrlongs
Works description: Newport 421889 – To Build New Joint Box In Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Godshill Footpath 22, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junc With West Street To Approx 20m West On Godshill Footpath 22
Works description: Godshill 385773 – Interim To Permanent – In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Goldings Way, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 13 On Goldings Way
Works description: Freshwater – 417221 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 Melville Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Opposite Of 43 On St Johns Road
Works description: Sandown – 410070 – Overlay Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
