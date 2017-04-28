Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wilmingham Lane
Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Wilmingham Lane)
28 April — 05 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 April — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Watery Lane
Location: at C19 Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Watery Lane)
28 April — 02 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 April — 02 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 April — 02 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Meadow Close
Location: at Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Meadow Close)
28 April — 02 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Broad Lane
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)
28 April — 02 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 April — 02 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Fitzroy Street
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)
28 April — 02 May
Suspension of one-way
Name: Fitzroy Street
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Fitzroy Street)
28 April — 02 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 April — 02 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : Broad Lane, Brighstone, Between The Bridge At Waytes Court To The Junction With Mill Lane. : Broad Lane-B
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : O/S No. 2 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: C/W Wheel Push Repair Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell : Nettlecombe Lane Whitwell, O/S Ivey Cottage. : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : On The Winford Bound Side Of The C/Way From Appx 50m Past The Entrance To Thompsons Garden Centre To O/S Th
Works description: Pothole Repairs.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Newport Road 390m North: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 03 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : It Is Located 5m North Of The Gateway Into Chalkclose Copse(Adj Entrance To Whipppance Farm) . : Rolls Hi
Works description: Raise Previously Gully
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Elliston Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Camas Mor Granville Rd On Elliston Rd, Totland
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Horsesshoe Cottages High Street, Whitwell
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4 Silcombe Villas Silcombe Lane, Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
28 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5a Worsley Rd, Godshill
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 28th April, 2017 6:54am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2feY
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
