Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : Broad Lane, Brighstone, Between The Bridge At Waytes Court To The Junction With Mill Lane. : Broad Lane-B

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : O/S No. 2 Firs Court : Fitzroy Street-Sandown

Works description: C/W Wheel Push Repair Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell : Nettlecombe Lane Whitwell, O/S Ivey Cottage. : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : On The Winford Bound Side Of The C/Way From Appx 50m Past The Entrance To Thompsons Garden Centre To O/S Th

Works description: Pothole Repairs.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From Junction With Newport Road 390m North: Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. To Include Any Prep Works Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 03 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield : It Is Located 5m North Of The Gateway Into Chalkclose Copse(Adj Entrance To Whipppance Farm) . : Rolls Hi

Works description: Raise Previously Gully

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Elliston Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Camas Mor Granville Rd On Elliston Rd, Totland

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 Horsesshoe Cottages High Street, Whitwell

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4 Silcombe Villas Silcombe Lane, Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

28 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5a Worsley Rd, Godshill

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start