Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th September 2017

Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Circular Road
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)
29 September — 03 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 September — 03 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
29 September — 03 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 September — 03 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Recycling Business Newport Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight, Po31 8pe
Works description: Newport 437301 – To Build New Fw Joint Box
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 28 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Morton Rd Approx 160m And 100m From The Junction With Old Morton Rd Brading Sandown Po36 0bj
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure Allowing Bt Openreach Provide Customer Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 55 St. Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside Between 5 And 11 : Circular Road-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 12 (Ml340578) Station Street To West Street : Newport Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 01 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 99 New Road, Brading
Works description: Scaffold – Ryde Demolition
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Of 100 Newport Road On Newport Road
Works description: Ventnor – 395816 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodside Avenue, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 21 Woodside Ave Alverstone Garden Village Newchurch
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Medina Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold – Wh Brading And Son
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38 Broadwood Lane Newport Isle Of Wigh
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road
Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os,23,New Road, Sandown Po36 9jn
Works description: Sandown 438426 -Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Flat 1 Seahill House, Peir Road Seaview
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9-10 Tower Lane Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 13 Union Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Victoria Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
