Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Circular Road

Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)

29 September — 03 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 September — 03 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Street

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)

29 September — 03 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

29 September — 03 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Recycling Business Newport Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight, Po31 8pe

Works description: Newport 437301 – To Build New Fw Joint Box

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 28 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Morton Rd Approx 160m And 100m From The Junction With Old Morton Rd Brading Sandown Po36 0bj

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure Allowing Bt Openreach Provide Customer Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 55 St. Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Outside Between 5 And 11 : Circular Road-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : 12 (Ml340578) Station Street To West Street : Newport Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Patch Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 01 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 99 New Road, Brading

Works description: Scaffold – Ryde Demolition

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside Of 100 Newport Road On Newport Road

Works description: Ventnor – 395816 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road

Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodside Avenue, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 21 Woodside Ave Alverstone Garden Village Newchurch

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Medina Road, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold – Wh Brading And Son

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 38 Broadwood Lane Newport Isle Of Wigh

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road

Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os,23,New Road, Sandown Po36 9jn

Works description: Sandown 438426 -Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Flat 1 Seahill House, Peir Road Seaview

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9-10 Tower Lane Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 13 Union Road Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Victoria Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

