Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (28th September) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Circular Road
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)
29 September — 03 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 September — 03 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
29 September — 03 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 September — 03 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Recycling Business Newport Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight, Po31 8pe
Works description: Newport 437301 – To Build New Fw Joint Box
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 28 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Morton Rd Approx 160m And 100m From The Junction With Old Morton Rd Brading Sandown Po36 0bj
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure Allowing Bt Openreach Provide Customer Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 55 St. Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside Between 5 And 11 : Circular Road-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 12 (Ml340578) Station Street To West Street : Newport Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 01 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 99 New Road, Brading
Works description: Scaffold – Ryde Demolition
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Of 100 Newport Road On Newport Road
Works description: Ventnor – 395816 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodside Avenue, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 21 Woodside Ave Alverstone Garden Village Newchurch
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Medina Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold – Wh Brading And Son
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38 Broadwood Lane Newport Isle Of Wigh
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road
Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os,23,New Road, Sandown Po36 9jn
Works description: Sandown 438426 -Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Flat 1 Seahill House, Peir Road Seaview
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9-10 Tower Lane Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 13 Union Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Victoria Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

