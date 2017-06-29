Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : From Junction Hogan Road : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : From Junction Noke Common : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On Parkhurst Road At Junction Of Lonsdale Avenue Travelling Towards Cowes. : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Section Of Carriageway On Parkhurst Road Heading In Newport Direction Before Lonsdale Avenue. : Parkhurst R

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 June — 03 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 110 North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 387590 – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Link Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Castle Street (Ml 110030) : Link Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 1 To 11 Esplanade Road On Esplanade Road

Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Fw Joint Box In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd

Works description: Shanklin 369340 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 20 Manners View Newport Po30 5fa

Works description: Newport – 379894 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Footpath 69, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 12 Solent View Rd Seaview Po3 4 5hy

Works description: Ryde 388785 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shore Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

30 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Woodvale Road (Ml 130114) : Shore Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

30 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Undercliff Gardens Ventnor Po38 1ub

Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb26 Joint Box In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodnutt Close, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 2

Works description: Relay Service From Farsie Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start