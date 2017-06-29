Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Junction Hogan Road : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Junction Noke Common : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On Parkhurst Road At Junction Of Lonsdale Avenue Travelling Towards Cowes. : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Section Of Carriageway On Parkhurst Road Heading In Newport Direction Before Lonsdale Avenue. : Parkhurst R
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 June — 03 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 110 North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 387590 – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 Link Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Castle Street (Ml 110030) : Link Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 1 To 11 Esplanade Road On Esplanade Road
Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Fw Joint Box In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd
Works description: Shanklin 369340 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 20 Manners View Newport Po30 5fa
Works description: Newport – 379894 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Footpath 69, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 12 Solent View Rd Seaview Po3 4 5hy
Works description: Ryde 388785 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shore Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
30 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Woodvale Road (Ml 130114) : Shore Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
30 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Undercliff Gardens Ventnor Po38 1ub
Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Jb26 Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodnutt Close, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 2
Works description: Relay Service From Farsie Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 29th June, 2017 6:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fqb
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
