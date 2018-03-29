Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

29 March — 30 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct

Works description: viaduct repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018104

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV05

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD ON HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV06

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

29 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML330369 & ML330370 – Between Cross street and Bull Ring : West Lane-Brading

Works description: Iron works BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018314

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN – 9 – 477090 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

30 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02

St Andrews Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.38

Works description: Skip licence – St Andrews Street, Cowes – 28/02-06/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003819

Stephenson Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 STEPHENSON RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09096282