Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
29 March — 30 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: viaduct repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018104
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV05
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD ON HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV06
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
29 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML330369 & ML330370 – Between Cross street and Bull Ring : West Lane-Brading
Works description: Iron works BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018314
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN – 9 – 477090 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
30 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02
St Andrews Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.38
Works description: Skip licence – St Andrews Street, Cowes – 28/02-06/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003819
Stephenson Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 STEPHENSON RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09096282
Thursday, 29th March, 2018 8:41am
By Sally Perry
