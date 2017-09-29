Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (29th September) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Road ahead closed

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Circular Road
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)
29 September — 03 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 September — 03 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
29 September — 03 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
29 September — 03 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
30 September — 30 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Just Past Stone Farm Entrance On Blackwater Shute Arreton Po30 3bq
Works description: We Need To Get Into A Box In The Road To Allow Us To Provide A New Service To A Customer Working 08:00 To 16:00 On The Weekend Using 2 Way Lights
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside Between 5 And 11 : Circular Road-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 12 (Ml340578) Station Street To West Street : Newport Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Of 100 Newport Road On Newport Road
Works description: Ventnor – 395816 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38 Broadwood Lane Newport Isle Of Wigh
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Flat 1 Seahill House, Peir Road Seaview
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 13 Union Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
29 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Victoria Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

