Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 29th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

30 September — 30 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Just Past Stone Farm Entrance On Blackwater Shute Arreton Po30 3bq

Works description: We Need To Get Into A Box In The Road To Allow Us To Provide A New Service To A Customer Working 08:00 To 16:00 On The Weekend Using 2 Way Lights

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Outside Between 5 And 11 : Circular Road-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : 12 (Ml340578) Station Street To West Street : Newport Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Patch Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside Of 100 Newport Road On Newport Road

Works description: Ventnor – 395816 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road

Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 38 Broadwood Lane Newport Isle Of Wigh

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Flat 1 Seahill House, Peir Road Seaview

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 13 Union Road Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

29 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Victoria Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

