Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent Alverstone sign : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017579

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 18 and the jct with new street. : Chapel Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017632

Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent old mill house : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017578

Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Margret nursery : Macketts Lane-Arreton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017573

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Adj1 kennerley cottage : Merstone Lane-Godshill

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017630

Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street, Yarmouth, footway o/s Holdens Shop/ Post Office. : Quay Street-Yarmouth

Works description: footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017634

Sandy Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent bridleway N110 : Sandy Lane-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017629

Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140274 : Chawton Lane-Northwood

Works description: Post Work – Tarmac NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017546

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT02

B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT01

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 42A HIGH STREET

Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX01

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb

Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01

Colenutts Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114985743-00411

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02

Jubilee Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

02 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length of the close from Camp Road 108m ML662341 : Jubilee Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017452

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 February — 04 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport

Works description: Post CIP – Installation of Gulley NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017639

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 6 REYNOLDS CLOSE ON REYNOLDS CLOSE

Works description: COWES – 466849 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6W7CL01

Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 38 VEREKER DRIVE ON VEREKER DRIVE

Works description: COWES – 467878 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT7TRRH01

Image: Stew Dean under CC BY 2.0