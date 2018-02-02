Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent Alverstone sign : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017579
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 18 and the jct with new street. : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017632
Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent old mill house : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017578
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Margret nursery : Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017573
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Adj1 kennerley cottage : Merstone Lane-Godshill
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017630
Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street, Yarmouth, footway o/s Holdens Shop/ Post Office. : Quay Street-Yarmouth
Works description: footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017634
Sandy Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent bridleway N110 : Sandy Lane-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017629
Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140274 : Chawton Lane-Northwood
Works description: Post Work – Tarmac NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017546
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT02
B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT01
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 42A HIGH STREET
Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX01
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb
Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01
Colenutts Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985743-00411
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02
Jubilee Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
02 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length of the close from Camp Road 108m ML662341 : Jubilee Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017452
Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 February — 04 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport
Works description: Post CIP – Installation of Gulley NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017639
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 6 REYNOLDS CLOSE ON REYNOLDS CLOSE
Works description: COWES – 466849 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6W7CL01
Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 38 VEREKER DRIVE ON VEREKER DRIVE
Works description: COWES – 467878 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT7TRRH01
