Do you think Island Roads are doing a good job? They want to know

Island Roads will launch its 2018 customer survey today (Friday). It will be the fifth such annual survey in which the public has been asked to rate Island Roads’ performance on many aspects of its work to improve the Island’s highway network.

The results are used to help Island Roads improve its performance year on year.

Understanding performance

Paul Herbert, Island Roads service director, said:

“The annual survey tells us where residents feel we are performing well and where they feel there is need for improvement. The PFI has many mechanisms built into it that ensure we operate to a high standard but hearing feedback from residents is also very important.”

Following each survey appropriate steps are taken to address issues raised.

Continued improvements in most areas

In recent years, the survey has shown continued improvements in most areas – a trend that has been observed at a time when more and more roads are being resurfaced and the average condition of the network being improved as required by the contract.

Mr Herbert said: