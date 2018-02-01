Over £37,000 raised in annual Shanklin Rotary charity sale

Well done to everyone involved in making the Annual Shanklin Rotary Charity Sale such a massive success.

rotary sale busy

Congratulations to all those who took part in the Annual Rotary Sale in Shanklin.

The event takes place every year over a two week period from Lower Hyde holiday park.

Over £37,000 raised
The operation is huge and sees mass of stock being replenished over two days in the middle of the fortnight.

This year was just as popular as usual and a whopping £37,000+ was raised through the sale of clothes, electrical goods, books, gardenware, furniture, vinyl, fabrics and more.

Plenty of help
As well as all the Rotary stalwarts who stocked and manned the sale over the two weeks, help was provided by members of the Shanklin and Sandown Rowing Club, Sandown and Shanklin Rugby Football Club and Shanklin Cricket Club in the clear up at the end.

rotary sale volunteers

As you can see from photos shared by Jo Hardy-Bishop on Facebook, the hall was left spick and span.

rotary hall after clear up

Put it in your diary
If you missed out this year, put it in your diary for 2019 (usually starts around second or third week of January).

Image: © Jo Hardy-Bishop

Thursday, 1st February, 2018 6:52pm

By

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Shanklin, Volunteering

