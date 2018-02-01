Over £37,000 raised in annual Shanklin Rotary charity sale

Congratulations to all those who took part in the Annual Rotary Sale in Shanklin.

The event takes place every year over a two week period from Lower Hyde holiday park.

Over £37,000 raised

The operation is huge and sees mass of stock being replenished over two days in the middle of the fortnight.

This year was just as popular as usual and a whopping £37,000+ was raised through the sale of clothes, electrical goods, books, gardenware, furniture, vinyl, fabrics and more.

Plenty of help

As well as all the Rotary stalwarts who stocked and manned the sale over the two weeks, help was provided by members of the Shanklin and Sandown Rowing Club, Sandown and Shanklin Rugby Football Club and Shanklin Cricket Club in the clear up at the end.

As you can see from photos shared by Jo Hardy-Bishop on Facebook, the hall was left spick and span.

Put it in your diary

If you missed out this year, put it in your diary for 2019 (usually starts around second or third week of January).

Image: © Jo Hardy-Bishop