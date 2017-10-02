Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

WATER CONNECTION TO NEW UNIT.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Street

Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Church Street)

02 October — 06 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 October — 06 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Denmark Road

Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Denmark Road)

02 October — 13 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: Denmark Road

Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Denmark Road)

02 October — 13 October

Temporary parking restriction

Name: St Marys Road

Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Marys Road)

02 October — 13 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 October — 13 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Road Closure for public safety during the demolition of the former Carlton Hotel

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade, Sandown

Location: at Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Esplanade, Sandown)

02 October — 12 November

Diversion route

Name: Esplanade, Sandown

Location: at Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Esplanade, Sandown)

02 October — 12 November

Suspension of one-way

Name: Esplanade, Sandown

Location: at Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Esplanade, Sandown)

02 October — 12 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Thorley Street

Location: at B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight (Thorley Street)

02 October — 20 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 October — 20 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: The Broadway

Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Broadway)

02 October — 13 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 October — 13 October

Clearway / no stopping

Name: The Broadway

Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Broadway)

02 October — 13 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works (for one day)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Park Road

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road)

03 October — 05 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 October — 05 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is for surface repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: NCN 23

Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (NCN 23)

02 October — 04 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 October — 04 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works (for one day)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Monkton Street

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)

03 October — 05 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 October — 05 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth : Yar Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Traffic Management For Works To Yar Bridge.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Inatall Water Conncetion & Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 17 On High Street

Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Morton Bridge : Morton Bridge—A3055 Morton Common, Sandown

Works description: Tm For Diving Bridge Inspection On Morton Bridge Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : North Road R103 : North Road—North Road-Shanklin

Works description: Structure Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake : O/S Of The Stagg Inn Turning Into Newport Road, Lake : Sandown Road-Lake

Works description: Supply/ Install New Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland: From Granville Road To Roundabout Junction With Weston Road, 255m, Ml 630095: The Broadway-Totland

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Totland

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 88-91

Works description: Lay New Main From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W At The Bs Stop / J/O Park Rd : Monkton Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Patching Required

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Thorley : From Rosebank 250m East, Ml 630150 : Main Road-Thorley

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Thorley : From Wellow Top Road 214m West Ml 630151 : Main Road-Thorley

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Thorley : From Entrance To Lee Farm, 240m East, Ml 630149 : Main Road-Thorley

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Thorley: From Broad Lane 190m Southeast (Ml630146): Main Road-Thorley

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambasr-Rural:H3) Thorley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Thorley : From Tattels Lane To Hill Place Lane, 310m, Ml 630145 : Main Road-Thorley

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth : From Junction With Wilmingham Lane 440m East To Tattels Lane, Ml 630144 : Thorley Street-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Medina Avenue To South Street, 250m, Ml 210142 : Church Litten-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : B305 Marvel Cycle Track Bridge : Marvel Cycle Track Bridge Rw N-S—300m South Of Shide Bridge

Works description: Waterproofing And Resurfacing Of Concrete Deck To Bridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: From St Marys Road To Cross Street (Ml140205): Denmark Road-Cowes:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : O/S No.50 (Ml330249) J/O Monkton Street To J/O Daniel Street : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Patch Large Area Of Crazing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell

Works description: Tact-Tile Pavers (16 Tiles) Re-Align Pavers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 38, West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between No 38 And All Saints Church,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : Shepherds Chine, Military Road, Shorwell, Pedestrian Barrier : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Repairs To Post And Rail Fence

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Military Road : Military Road—Military Road-Freshwater

Works description: Concrete Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Brook House Park Avenue Ventenor

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

B3322 Broadway Roundabout, Totland, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Totland : Broadway Roundabout, Totland At The Junction With Alum Bay New Road. : Broadway Roundabout-Totland

Works description: C/Way Patch Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 03 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : R980 : Ocean View Road—Ocean View Road-Ventnor

Works description: Structure Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : R1506 Retaining Wall – Primary : King’S Road—Kings Road-Bembridge

Works description: Retaining Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : S/B C/W Opp No 5 : Kings Road-Bembridge – 19164

Works description: Carriageway/ Footway Drainage Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jnc Of Sun Hill And Gusters Shute Calbourne Isle Of Wight Po30 4pt

Works description: Access Is Required To A Carriageway Box To Allow Bt Openreach To Give Provision Of Service

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jct Park Road On Jct Of Clarendon Road Shanklin

Works description: Dig To Replace X2 Frame And Covers In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : O/S No 2 (Solent Court), Nr Jct Park Rd; Adj 70-72 Park Rd; O/S No 1 : Victoria Road-Cowes

Works description: Pot-Holes In F/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From O/S 27 To O/S 15 Woodvale Rd Cowes

Works description: No-Dig Sewer Relining Inbetween Manholes In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Opp Marvin Letting Agents : Ryde

Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 134 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 22 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carlton Hotel

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kings Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 08 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 54.

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 08 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 18

Works description: Scaffold – Lowes Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pellview Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 2 In Footway

Works description: Excavate, Expose Existing Duct And Repair, In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Rosie Lees Cafe No.66

Works description: Skip – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 60m South East From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street

Works description: Cowes 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rose Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Rose Close, Brading, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On 3″ Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Down Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 66m West Of Substation

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ward Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

02 October — 04 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Patria Ward Rd, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Woodvale Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Stop & Reconnect Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0