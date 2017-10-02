Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
WATER CONNECTION TO NEW UNIT.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Street
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Church Street)
02 October — 06 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 October — 06 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Denmark Road
Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Denmark Road)
02 October — 13 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Denmark Road
Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Denmark Road)
02 October — 13 October
Temporary parking restriction
Name: St Marys Road
Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Marys Road)
02 October — 13 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 October — 13 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Road Closure for public safety during the demolition of the former Carlton Hotel
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade, Sandown
Location: at Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Esplanade, Sandown)
02 October — 12 November
Diversion route
Name: Esplanade, Sandown
Location: at Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Esplanade, Sandown)
02 October — 12 November
Suspension of one-way
Name: Esplanade, Sandown
Location: at Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Esplanade, Sandown)
02 October — 12 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Thorley Street
Location: at B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight (Thorley Street)
02 October — 20 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 October — 20 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: The Broadway
Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Broadway)
02 October — 13 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 October — 13 October
Clearway / no stopping
Name: The Broadway
Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Broadway)
02 October — 13 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works (for one day)
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Park Road
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road)
03 October — 05 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 October — 05 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is for surface repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: NCN 23
Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (NCN 23)
02 October — 04 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 October — 04 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works (for one day)
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Monkton Street
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)
03 October — 05 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 October — 05 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth : Yar Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Traffic Management For Works To Yar Bridge.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Inatall Water Conncetion & Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 17 On High Street
Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Morton Bridge : Morton Bridge—A3055 Morton Common, Sandown
Works description: Tm For Diving Bridge Inspection On Morton Bridge Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 10 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : North Road R103 : North Road—North Road-Shanklin
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake : O/S Of The Stagg Inn Turning Into Newport Road, Lake : Sandown Road-Lake
Works description: Supply/ Install New Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland: From Granville Road To Roundabout Junction With Weston Road, 255m, Ml 630095: The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Totland
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 88-91
Works description: Lay New Main From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W At The Bs Stop / J/O Park Rd : Monkton Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Patching Required
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Thorley : From Rosebank 250m East, Ml 630150 : Main Road-Thorley
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Thorley : From Wellow Top Road 214m West Ml 630151 : Main Road-Thorley
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Thorley : From Entrance To Lee Farm, 240m East, Ml 630149 : Main Road-Thorley
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Thorley: From Broad Lane 190m Southeast (Ml630146): Main Road-Thorley
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambasr-Rural:H3) Thorley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Thorley : From Tattels Lane To Hill Place Lane, 310m, Ml 630145 : Main Road-Thorley
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Thorley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth : From Junction With Wilmingham Lane 440m East To Tattels Lane, Ml 630144 : Thorley Street-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Medina Avenue To South Street, 250m, Ml 210142 : Church Litten-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Cycle Track From Sandown To Newport, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : B305 Marvel Cycle Track Bridge : Marvel Cycle Track Bridge Rw N-S—300m South Of Shide Bridge
Works description: Waterproofing And Resurfacing Of Concrete Deck To Bridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: From St Marys Road To Cross Street (Ml140205): Denmark Road-Cowes:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : O/S No.50 (Ml330249) J/O Monkton Street To J/O Daniel Street : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Patch Large Area Of Crazing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell
Works description: Tact-Tile Pavers (16 Tiles) Re-Align Pavers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 38, West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Test Holes & Soil Samples Various Locations Between No 38 And All Saints Church,Before Water Main Replacemnet Is Carried Out.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell : Shepherds Chine, Military Road, Shorwell, Pedestrian Barrier : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Repairs To Post And Rail Fence
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 10 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Military Road : Military Road—Military Road-Freshwater
Works description: Concrete Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Brook House Park Avenue Ventenor
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
B3322 Broadway Roundabout, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Totland : Broadway Roundabout, Totland At The Junction With Alum Bay New Road. : Broadway Roundabout-Totland
Works description: C/Way Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 03 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : R980 : Ocean View Road—Ocean View Road-Ventnor
Works description: Structure Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : R1506 Retaining Wall – Primary : King’S Road—Kings Road-Bembridge
Works description: Retaining Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : S/B C/W Opp No 5 : Kings Road-Bembridge – 19164
Works description: Carriageway/ Footway Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 03 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jnc Of Sun Hill And Gusters Shute Calbourne Isle Of Wight Po30 4pt
Works description: Access Is Required To A Carriageway Box To Allow Bt Openreach To Give Provision Of Service
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Park Road On Jct Of Clarendon Road Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace X2 Frame And Covers In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : O/S No 2 (Solent Court), Nr Jct Park Rd; Adj 70-72 Park Rd; O/S No 1 : Victoria Road-Cowes
Works description: Pot-Holes In F/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From O/S 27 To O/S 15 Woodvale Rd Cowes
Works description: No-Dig Sewer Relining Inbetween Manholes In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Opp Marvin Letting Agents : Ryde
Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 134 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20 Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 22 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carlton Hotel
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kings Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 08 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 54.
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 08 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 18
Works description: Scaffold – Lowes Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pellview Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 2 In Footway
Works description: Excavate, Expose Existing Duct And Repair, In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Rosie Lees Cafe No.66
Works description: Skip – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 60m South East From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street
Works description: Cowes 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rose Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Rose Close, Brading, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On 3″ Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steephill Down Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 66m West Of Substation
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ward Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 October — 04 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Patria Ward Rd, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
03 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Woodvale Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stop & Reconnect Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 2nd October, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fGc
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓