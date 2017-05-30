Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Witbank Gardens

Location: at Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Witbank Gardens)

30 May — 05 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion southbound

Location: at Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion southbound)

30 May — 05 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion northbound

Location: at Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion northbound)

30 May — 05 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Green Street

Location: at Mount Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Green Street)

30 May — 05 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Mount Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

30 May — 05 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Mount Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

30 May — 05 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ward Road

Location: at Ward Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Ward Road)

30 May — 09 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ward Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 May — 09 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Calbourne Road

Location: at B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)

30 May — 16 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 May — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane)

30 May — 16 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

30 May — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Hedge/Tree cutting & maintenance work adjacent to carriageway. Works by Groundsell’s

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Appley Road

Location: at B3330/A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Appley Road)

31 May — 31 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : O/S 48 : Newport Road-Cowes – 17065

Works description: Ironwork

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From 540m East Of Elm Lane A Further 500m East (Ml 620168): Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From 1040m East Of Elm Lane A Further 400m East (Ml 620169): Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From 1440m East Of Elm Lane A Further 540m East (Ml 620170): Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Elm Lane To Pump Lane, 320m, Ml 640286: Five Houses Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4 Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 05 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636: Green Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:U/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating-Urban:H3) Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Five Houses Lane 500m North Thereof (Ml640287): Pound Lane-Calbourne:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Calbou

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From A Point 417m From Junction With Main Road, 500m Southwest, Ml 640288: Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm And 70mm Foambsae Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Main Road Shalfleet 417m Southwest Ml 640289: Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm And 70mm Foambsae Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Elm Lane Junction 540m Towards Newport, Ml620167: Sun Hill-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ward Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Totland: From The Broadway To Granville Drive (Ml640569): Ward Road-Totland:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing.(Ff-Stren100:U/H4,F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Totlan

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 05 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin: From Junction With Sandy Lane To Witbank Close, 252m, Ml 440260: Witbank Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Approx 29m South West From The Jnc Of High Street On Grange Road

Works description: Shanklin – 367365 – Extend New Duct 54 From Jrc To Pavement. Now Requires New Duct Linking To Jf4.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 19 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Os 263 To No 276

Works description: Lay 100m Of Main And Transfer 22 Services

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Upton Road : Upton Road-Ryde – 5005

Works description: Excavate Within The C/W To Locate System Pipe At This Location, Carry Out The Sleeving Of The Concrete Pipe With A Plastic Pipe Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Italian Touch, 52 Union Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 54

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 13 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : The Grove. Between Junction With Alpine Road And Manor Cottage. : The Grove—Marlborough Road-Ventnor

Works description: Repoint And Rebuild Retaining Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Silver Trees, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 12 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Blythe Way, 340m, Ml 440296 : Silver Trees-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Crossways Road (Ml 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S St Marks Church, Station Road, Wootton

Works description: Excavate, And Rectify Reversed “T” In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 268

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 90 Victoria Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Baring Road (Ml 140125) : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

30 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 3b

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start