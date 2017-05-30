Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 30th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Witbank Gardens
Location: at Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Witbank Gardens)
30 May — 05 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion southbound
Location: at Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion southbound)
30 May — 05 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion northbound
Location: at Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion northbound)
30 May — 05 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Green Street
Location: at Mount Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Green Street)
30 May — 05 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Mount Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
30 May — 05 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Mount Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
30 May — 05 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ward Road
Location: at Ward Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Ward Road)
30 May — 09 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ward Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 May — 09 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Calbourne Road
Location: at B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)
30 May — 16 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 May — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane)
30 May — 16 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
30 May — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Hedge/Tree cutting & maintenance work adjacent to carriageway. Works by Groundsell’s
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Appley Road
Location: at B3330/A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Appley Road)
31 May — 31 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : O/S 48 : Newport Road-Cowes – 17065
Works description: Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From 540m East Of Elm Lane A Further 500m East (Ml 620168): Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From 1040m East Of Elm Lane A Further 400m East (Ml 620169): Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From 1440m East Of Elm Lane A Further 540m East (Ml 620170): Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Five Houses Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Elm Lane To Pump Lane, 320m, Ml 640286: Five Houses Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4 Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 05 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: From Junction With West Street To Junction With St Johns Hill, 243m, Ml 310636: Green Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:U/H3 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating-Urban:H3) Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Five Houses Lane 500m North Thereof (Ml640287): Pound Lane-Calbourne:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Calbou
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From A Point 417m From Junction With Main Road, 500m Southwest, Ml 640288: Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm And 70mm Foambsae Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Main Road Shalfleet 417m Southwest Ml 640289: Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm And 70mm Foambsae Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Elm Lane Junction 540m Towards Newport, Ml620167: Sun Hill-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ward Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland: From The Broadway To Granville Drive (Ml640569): Ward Road-Totland:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Scheme
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing.(Ff-Stren100:U/H4,F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Totlan
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 05 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin: From Junction With Sandy Lane To Witbank Close, 252m, Ml 440260: Witbank Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Approx 29m South West From The Jnc Of High Street On Grange Road
Works description: Shanklin – 367365 – Extend New Duct 54 From Jrc To Pavement. Now Requires New Duct Linking To Jf4.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 19 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Os 263 To No 276
Works description: Lay 100m Of Main And Transfer 22 Services
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Upton Road : Upton Road-Ryde – 5005
Works description: Excavate Within The C/W To Locate System Pipe At This Location, Carry Out The Sleeving Of The Concrete Pipe With A Plastic Pipe Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Italian Touch, 52 Union Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 54
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 13 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : The Grove. Between Junction With Alpine Road And Manor Cottage. : The Grove—Marlborough Road-Ventnor
Works description: Repoint And Rebuild Retaining Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Silver Trees, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 12 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Blythe Way, 340m, Ml 440296 : Silver Trees-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Crossways Road (Ml 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S St Marks Church, Station Road, Wootton
Works description: Excavate, And Rectify Reversed “T” In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 268
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 90 Victoria Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Baring Road (Ml 140125) : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
30 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 3b
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 7:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fku
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel
