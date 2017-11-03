Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3330 Eddington Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

05 November — 05 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CORNER COTTAGE TO OUTSIDE FAKEHAM COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING LV POLES AND O/H WIRES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnycross Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 November — 05 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : Hunnu Hill : Hunnycross Way-Newport

Works description: Carriageway remedial work NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: S/O 35 COLLINGWOOD ROAD ON NELSON ROAD, NEWPORT, IOW, PO30 1QT

Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM 380876 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in cway & fway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

03 November — 09 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EREMUE COURT

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Blake Ashton

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elizabeth Gardens, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

03 November — 07 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3 ELIZABETH GARDENS, RYDE, IOW PO33 4DU

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 448274 – To build new JF2 joint box in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS RYDE ACADEMY

Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 November — 07 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THE LODGE, POPHAM ROAD, SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Replace fire hydrant frame & cover

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 November — 07 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 WILTON RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: REPLACE MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start