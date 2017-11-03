Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3330 Eddington Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
05 November — 05 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CORNER COTTAGE TO OUTSIDE FAKEHAM COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING LV POLES AND O/H WIRES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnycross Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 November — 05 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : Hunnu Hill : Hunnycross Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway remedial work NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 November — 16 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: S/O 35 COLLINGWOOD ROAD ON NELSON ROAD, NEWPORT, IOW, PO30 1QT
Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM 380876 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in cway & fway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
03 November — 09 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EREMUE COURT
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Blake Ashton
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elizabeth Gardens, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
03 November — 07 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3 ELIZABETH GARDENS, RYDE, IOW PO33 4DU
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 448274 – To build new JF2 joint box in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 November — 10 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS RYDE ACADEMY
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 November — 07 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THE LODGE, POPHAM ROAD, SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Replace fire hydrant frame & cover
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 November — 07 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 WILTON RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: REPLACE MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 3rd November, 2017 6:24am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
