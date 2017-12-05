Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Just south of layby near Oxford Street, at northern end of verge : NORTHWOOD
Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : In verge, between 50mph repeater signs and split to 2 lanes, heading towards roundabout : NEWPORT
Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 December — 09 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 2 AVENUE RD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From outside the entrance of Paramount to outside Raven Oaks on Carters Road, Ryde
Works description: RYDE 412581 -PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : ML540269 between j/o St Boniroad and Madeira Vale : Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : In the crossing point o/s the castle inn. : Mill Street-Newport
Works description: pedestrian crossing repairs.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML 340142 : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Iron work replacement BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : See map : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: 2 way ttl, cut all trees to give 5.5m clearance TM 2 way lights(TR: Tree Pruning Request) GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Opp Nos. 5-7, in widest section of verge : NEWPORT
Works description: LVC signage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER: From Co-Op entrance 250m south towards Freshwater Bay, ML 620056: Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : ML530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Post works to raise kerb by public footpath C11 – 2 way lights NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : ML530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Post works to relay 15mtrs of concrete strap opposite no 7 Springhead Cottage – 2 way lights NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 12 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HOUSEBOAT LITTLE BROOM EMBANKMENT ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 420778 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Grass verge j/o Upton Roadtr09 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: Dismantaling & removal of Fir tree
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way just before Ravens Oaks : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: c/w patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017135
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works description: Post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640355 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017212
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
07 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 December — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR THE JUNC OF LEIGHWOOD CLOSE AND ASHEY ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD, RYDE
Works description: RYDE – 30 – 385539 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 PLACE ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for commercial unit
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886755
B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
06 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Oakwood
Works description: Disconnection of service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD
Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 22/24D HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 411547 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 56 ON BANNOCK ROAD
Works description: NITON – 442455 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim to permanent reinstatement in FOOTWAY AND VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRKE0CE01
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 17 ON BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD
Works description: NITON – 409519 – Remedial Works Internal – to clear Internal Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000514
Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 21 AND 23 CASTLE COURT V ENTNOR PO38 1UE
Works description: VENTOR – 381690 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw, verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
06 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 16A
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP LOWER ST CROSS FARM, DODNOR LANE
Works description: Recover 1 existing pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grenville Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 December — 20 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Kent Avenue, 50m, ML 160369: Grenville Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Node Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 18 NODE CLOSE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3
Works description: EXCAVATE TO SUPPLY NEW GAS SERVICE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install new water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 WELLINGTON ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 150 WHITECROSS LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
