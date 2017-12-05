Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Just south of layby near Oxford Street, at northern end of verge : NORTHWOOD

Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : In verge, between 50mph repeater signs and split to 2 lanes, heading towards roundabout : NEWPORT

Works description: LVC-195 Install 2No new 76mm posts and fix new hinged Floating Bridge sign to posts NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 December — 09 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 2 AVENUE RD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From outside the entrance of Paramount to outside Raven Oaks on Carters Road, Ryde

Works description: RYDE 412581 -PROVISON OF SERVICE – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Replace Existing BT Openreach Pole (s) in to facilitate overhead spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : ML540269 between j/o St Boniroad and Madeira Vale : Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : In the crossing point o/s the castle inn. : Mill Street-Newport

Works description: pedestrian crossing repairs.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML 340142 : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Iron work replacement BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : See map : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: 2 way ttl, cut all trees to give 5.5m clearance TM 2 way lights(TR: Tree Pruning Request) GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Opp Nos. 5-7, in widest section of verge : NEWPORT

Works description: LVC signage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: From Co-Op entrance 250m south towards Freshwater Bay, ML 620056: Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : ML530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Post works to raise kerb by public footpath C11 – 2 way lights NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : ML530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Post works to relay 15mtrs of concrete strap opposite no 7 Springhead Cottage – 2 way lights NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 12 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HOUSEBOAT LITTLE BROOM EMBANKMENT ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 420778 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Grass verge j/o Upton Roadtr09 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: Dismantaling & removal of Fir tree

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way just before Ravens Oaks : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: c/w patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017135

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works description: Post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640355 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017212

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

07 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 December — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR THE JUNC OF LEIGHWOOD CLOSE AND ASHEY ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD, RYDE

Works description: RYDE – 30 – 385539 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 PLACE ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for commercial unit

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886755

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

06 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Oakwood

Works description: Disconnection of service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD

Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 22/24D HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 411547 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 56 ON BANNOCK ROAD

Works description: NITON – 442455 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim to permanent reinstatement in FOOTWAY AND VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRKE0CE01

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 17 ON BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD

Works description: NITON – 409519 – Remedial Works Internal – to clear Internal Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000514

Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 21 AND 23 CASTLE COURT V ENTNOR PO38 1UE

Works description: VENTOR – 381690 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw, verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 16A

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP LOWER ST CROSS FARM, DODNOR LANE

Works description: Recover 1 existing pole

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grenville Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 December — 20 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Kent Avenue, 50m, ML 160369: Grenville Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Node Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 18 NODE CLOSE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3

Works description: EXCAVATE TO SUPPLY NEW GAS SERVICE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install new water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 WELLINGTON ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 150 WHITECROSS LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start